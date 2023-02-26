Ash Regan: America didn’t need a referendum to be independent, and neither do we

Ash Regan has said Scotland could unilaterally declare independence - Colin D Fisher

An SNP leadership candidate has referred to the American War of Independence as she argued referendums were not the only way to secede from the UK.

Ash Regan brought up the 250-year-old conflict with what is now the US as she argued that the majority of countries to have left the UK or the British Empire have not held a referendum.

In an intervention that appeared to compare Scotland to a British colony, the Edinburgh Eastern MSP said that this was “the normal way” for independence to be achieved if the UK Government refuses to negotiate.

Ms Regan, one of three candidates to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland, has previously said that if she succeeds and the nationalist party wins the majority of votes and seats north of the Border in an election, Scotland will unilaterally declare independence.

Asked about the issue on the BBC’s “Sunday Show”, Ms Regan said: “Okay, well, there’s 65 countries have become independent from either the UK or the British Empire over the last while, and most of them actually didn’t use referendums.

“That’s not the normal way for this to occur. So, obviously, you’ll know Ireland, USA, countries like that etc.

“And in every case out of those 65 countries that I mentioned earlier, the UK Government initially refused permission to recognise but eventually because of pressure from the international community, they succumbed to that and eventually they agreed to do it.”

Last November, the Supreme Court unanimously concluded that the Scottish Government had acted beyond its powers in drafting the Scottish Independence Referendum Bill.

This led to Ms Sturgeon suggesting that the next general election would be a “de facto” referendum on independence, in that the Scottish Government could take a majority vote as endorsement of a separatist policy.

Ms Regan is competing with Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf in the ballot of around 100,000 SNP members, which opens on March 13 and concludes when the winner is announced on March 27.

Story continues

Mr Yousaf, Scotland’s health minister, on Saturday questioned whether Ms Forbes would be an “acceptable” first minister as she has admitted her membership of the Free Church of Scotland means she is opposed to gay marriage, sex outside of marriage and abortion.

He suggested Ms Forbes believes gay marriage is “inferior” to a heterosexual one and in a barbed reference to his opponent's beliefs, Mr Yousaf said he wanted gay Scots to “look at me and have faith that I will be somebody who would not think that their marriage is somehow inferior to mine”.

Humza Yousaf - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP

Pressed on television over whether he considered it was acceptable that someone who did not believe in equal marriage to be first minister, he replied: “Not if they would row back on those rights. I don’t think that’s acceptable.

“People in our society need to know whoever is going to be their first minister would stand up for those rights - will advance those rights if possible - and make sure that there is not regression of rights.”

Mr Yousaf also faced continued questions over his honesty after veteran SNP figure Alex Neil claimed that he had skipped the gay marriage vote in the Scottish Parliament in 2014, under pressure from Muslim leaders.

Meanwhile, US senator Bernie Sanders shared his thoughts on Scottish independence on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.

The outspoken Democrat said: “If they want to go their own way, they should be allowed to.”

He then joked: ”Don’t tell anybody I said that!”