Ash Carter: Former US defence secretary dies at 68

Sam Cabral - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
Ash Carter in 2015
Ash Carter's legacy may lie in his efforts to ensure a "lasting defeat" for the Islamic State group

Former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter, who served in the final two years of Barack Obama's presidency, has died aged 68.

He suffered a sudden cardiac event in Boston on Monday, his family said.

As the country's 25th defence secretary, he oversaw the military strategy that pushed back the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria and Iraq.

Mr Carter is also credited with lifting the ban on transgender people serving in the US military.

The policy change in 2016 allowed troops to transition gender while serving. It also set standards for medical care and prevented service members from being discharged or denied re-enlistment based on their gender identity.

But the move, which was phased in during the final year of the Obama presidency, was rolled back one year later by former President Donald Trump. It has since been reinstated by President Joe Biden.

Mr Carter made other significant changes to the Department of Defense (DoD), such as opening all military occupations to women without exception for the first time. About 10% of positions were still closed to women at the time of the announcement in 2016.

In so doing, Mr Carter overrode a request by the Marine Corps to exempt women from certain roles, including in infantry and machine gunnery. "We are a joint force and I have decided to make a decision which applies to the entire force," he said at the time.

But Mr Carter's legacy may lie in his efforts to ensure a "lasting defeat" for Islamic State, something he later called "one of the defining issues of my time as secretary".

Taking the reins at a time when the US and its coalition partners still lacked a comprehensive plan for success on the battlefield, he helped launch an "accelerated" campaign to liberate IS strongholds and force the group's fighters from the pockets of territory they controlled.

IS no longer controls large swathes of Iraq and Syria as it did at the height of its power. The group lost its last territory in Syria in 2019, but small cells of its fighters continue to carry out attacks in both countries.

A statement from Mr Obama lauded Mr Carter as a leader who made the world "safer" during his lifetime.

"Under his leadership, America accelerated its counterterrorism efforts, opened combat roles to women, modernised its weapons systems, and strengthened our alliances around the world, " said Mr Obama, adding his condolences to the Carter family.

According to the DoD's website, Mr Carter was "in direct and indirect service of eleven secretaries of defence in both Democratic and Republican Administrations" over a career that spanned three decades.

After leaving government, he led the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University's Kennedy School.

"He devoted his professional life to the national security of the United States and teaching students about international affairs," his family said in a statement. "His sudden loss will be felt by all who knew him."

You might also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • New dental benefit vulnerable to fraud without verification measures: PBO

    OTTAWA — The Liberals' proposed dental care benefit is susceptible to fraud if verification measures aren't put in place, Canada's Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux warned Tuesday as the legislation is nearing a final vote in the House of Commons. Giroux was at the Senate Finance Committee to answer questions about the costing analysis of the bill, which proposes a dental care benefit as well as rental support. The PBO recently estimated that the dental benefit will cost $703 million, whi

  • Secret communication of sea animals discovered

    A scientist says his recordings of 53 marine species changes what we know about the evolution of sounds.

  • Thousands join in with Leicester's Diwali Day celebrations

    It is the first time Leicester's Diwali Day event has taken place without restrictions since 2019.

  • US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?

    Voters are not picking a new president in this election, but the outcome will be a verdict on Joe Biden.

  • As election nears, Nevada county clerks grapple with burnout

    CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Aubrey Rowlatt is retiring early after one term as Carson City's clerk-recorder, having seen drastic changes in the way elections are administered and scrutinized in her small county office and across Nevada. Rowlatt's job duties go far beyond running the county's elections, but she said she had to put much of her other work on hold in the lead up to the 2020 vote “because there’s no way I’m going on Fox News because I missed an election deadline.” It turned out to be a

  • How Much is Sen. Lindsey Graham Worth?

    South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has been a Capitol Hill fixture for decades. Find out how Lindsey Graham made his money and his net worth.

  • Chinese cotton sold in UK could be from persecuted Uyghurs, court hears

    Reasonable grounds to believe cotton on sale in the UK was from persecuted Uyghurs, High Court told.

  • Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

    MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Gri

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in