Asghar Farhadi's new film grapples with the idea of heroes

·4 min read

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi had been thinking about the concept behind “ A Hero ” long before he started making movies.

In fact, the spark came before he even knew that he’d ever make a film. As a theater student, he saw the Bertolt Brecht play “Galileo” and it triggered an idea about a person who does a good deed, has a quick ascent and even quicker descent. It’s been rattling in his brain since.

“Why does a society need to make somebody a hero?” Farhadi said through translator Rayan Farzad. “And when they make somebody a hero, it seems that they are kind of asking others to be like that one person, which is unrealistic because people cannot live some other person’s life.”

But Farhadi is reluctant to explain too much.

“I really don’t want to make the audience who haven’t seen the film yet with my explanation go and watch the movie with preconceptions,” he said.

In the film, which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, a man who is imprisoned for a debt and on a brief leave comes across a lost purse of gold coins that he and his girlfriend think may solve their problems. When he discovers it’s not enough to cover the debt, he helps find its owner. At first, he’s celebrated. But inconsistencies start emerging in his story and little white lies become liabilities.

Farhadi wanted the realism to be even more profound than in his other films and considered casting only non-actors at one point. In the end, he found a mix of non-actors, theater actors with no film experience and a few film actors who he coached to act like the non-actors, like his lead Amir Jadidi.

“We needed to have an actor that at the very first stage, his face and his body and everything and be likable for the audience,” he said of casting Jadidi as Rahim. “The danger that this character has, both because he was very passive and he couldn’t make a decision on his own, it could be not that likable for the audience.”

Being in production during the COVID-19 pandemic made everything more difficult, though it did mean they could spend more time in rehearsals, refining the script and characters. The shoot started at a time when it looked like numbers were going down, but soon cases were on the rise again. They even had meetings about shutting down on multiple occasions, but his crew persuaded him to keep going. Still, Farhadi had to enlist help from a visual effects house to digitally remove hundreds of masks in some shots.

The film has been widely acclaimed and has once again placed Farhadi in the Oscar conversation. “A Hero” is among the 15 films shortlisted for best international feature and will likely go on to be in the final five competing for the Oscar. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8.

Farhadi has won in the category twice before, for “A Separation,” in 2012, and “The Salesman,” in 2018, when he declined to attend the Oscars ceremony in protest of the travel ban that targeted predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

Iranian astronaut Anousheh Ansari accepted the award on his behalf that night, and read a statement that he wrote: “My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.”

Representing Iran can be fraught sometimes, too. In November, he wrote on Instagram that he did not want the Iranian government to think that he was in their debt for submitting his film to represent the country in the Oscars. If that was the case, he wrote, they should reverse that decision.

Even so, Farhadi hopes he will continue making films in Iran.

“I was born and raised there. From an emotional point of view, I have connections to the country. My subconscious, whatever it has, is from there. I always wished for making most of my movies there,” he said. “But I’m not sure if in the future it is going to be the same or not.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

    The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The Norwegian women’s team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. “We need to ensure enough athletes for the distances during the Games,” Gro Eide, a spokesman for the Ski Federation, told reporters. Heidi Weng had also tested positive, but Eide said her sit

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Jeremy Colliton has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for the Beijing Olympics after Claude Julien was sidelined by an injury. Hockey Canada says Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during training camp in Switzerland, and medical staff determined he won't be able to fly to China for the Games. Colliton, who was previously an assistant coach for the team, will take over head coaching duties. The 37-year-old from Blackie, Alta., was head coach of th

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He