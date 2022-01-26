Asesippi impacted by weather and Covid restrictions

·4 min read

Both Covid-19 restrictions and unseasonably warm weather in late fall, followed by extreme cold weather, have impacted the Asesiippi ski resort, a major employer in western Manitoba.

"Certainly we had to change a lot of our policies, procedures and protocols, but Manitoba Health has been fantastic in helping us with trying to make everything as safe as possible,” says Richard Crosthwaite, general manager of the Asessippi Ski Area & Resort.

“It’s been a learning curve for us just as it’s been for every other business. Hopefully when our clients get here, we want them to feel safe enough. We want people to come here and have fun, that’s what we strive for.”

The Asessippi resort is located just north of Russell, Manitoba.

The weather impacted the resort's ability to make snow.

“We make 100 per cent of our snow at Asessippi and we like to start at the end of October. It was unfortunate that during this year in November and in the beginning of December, the temperatures were not favorable. They were very warm so we couldn’t really make that much snow,” Crosthwaite says.

“That affects us because obviously we can’t open in the time frame that we need to. I pump about 10 million gallons of snow a year, that takes a considerate amount of effort and time to do. If we can guarantee a consistent temperature of minus 25 that would be absolutely spectacular for us.”

The warm late fall weather was followed by extremely cold weather in late December, forcing the resort to remain closed during what would normally be its busiest period, the Christmas school holidays.

Crosthwaite says Asessippi resort was closed during the Christmas period, due to the weather being too cold to operate the snow hills in a safe manner.

“Our policy is that if the weather is minus 35 with a windchill, we don’t operate,” he says.

“My number one goal is for everyone to have fun, and everyone’s safety. Safety is my number one concern on the hill, I’m constantly observing what the temperatures are and unfortunately when the temperatures are not favorable, we cannot open with respect to the rules.”

The days when it is too cold to be outside, Crosthwaite says the business is forced to close due to safety concerns.

“We can’t operate when it’s minus 35 with a windchill, it’s just too dangerous, the machines don’t like it and it’s not healthy for the staff.”

“When people come to Asessippi I want them to enjoy the experience and not leave thinking it could’ve been better. It’s the safety aspect that really worries me.”

Although the business started off to a rough season, Crosthwaite says the weather now seems to be good enough to run winter activities and stay open.

“We have a lot going on here and just getting people to the area is terrific for the local community.”

He says the Asessippi resort benefits the community not only during the winter season, but during the summer time as well.

“It (Asessippi Ski Area & Resort) certainly benefits the community because we get about 80,000 people that come here a year,” Crosthwaite says.

“People come from all over the province which is absolutely fantastic. Everyone spends a lot of time in the area, at the local shops, the retails, the gas stations and more, so I’d like to think those are all ambassadors for the area.”

“Hopefully people come back not just for skiing, but in the summer, because during the summer there’s so much going on in the area. We have wonderful golf courses, we have fishing in the nice lakes, camping, things like that.”

“We’re always trying to expand the business, so that we can be a year round resort rather than just being open during the winter resort. We have a fabulous chalet here, which doesn’t get utilized to its full potential so that’s what we’re trying to aim for. Trying to accommodate for weddings and just make use of the surroundings we have. It’s a beautiful adventurous area during the summer as well, so we need to jump on that bandwagon.”

Crosthwaite says the business has made enough snow now to last until March, and as long as the weather coperates, he says the Asessippi Ski Area & Resort should be busy and able to stay open.

Sierra D'Souza Butts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume

    NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1. During a bargaining session that lasted a little more than two hours at the Midtown Manhattan office of the Major League Baseball Players' Association, the union also modified its revenue-sharing proposal, asking the a

  • Poised and confident, Mahomes has KC back in AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could spend about a year describing the frantic two minutes that led to overtime between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night, when Kansas City rallied for a heart-pounding 42-36 victory to reach its fourth consecutive AFC title game. Or you could use two words: Patrick Mahomes. It didn't matter to him that the Bills had taken their first lead since the first quarter when Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis with a fourth-down touchdown pass with 1:54 left; Mahomes simply thr

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest

    Jon Vaughn's small blue-and-white camper has been parked outside the home of the University of Michigan's president since early October, and he says it won't be moving anytime soon. The former star running back for the university’s Wolverines football team says a $490 million settlement the school recently announced is not enough by itself to remedy the sexual abuse he and more than 1,000 other students say they suffered at the hands of the university's late sports doctor Robert Anderson. “We’ve

  • Émilie Castonguay's player-first approach key to winning culture in Vancouver

    The Vancouver Canucks are earning praise for hiring Émilie Castonguay, who becomes only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Sam Chang believes that as a former player agent, Émilie Castonguay will likely take a player-first approach, which will be essential in rebuilding a winning culture in the organization. The Zone Time crew also discuss the inherent sexism in much of the response to the hire, including the questioning of Castonguay's credentials and qualifications.&nbsp; Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • Victor Cui, co-founder of MMA's One Championship, named Elks president and CEO

    EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical

  • Blues' Justin Faulk says he's not looking forward to going to Canada

    "I’m not looking forward to going to Canada one bit."

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Dalano Banton working to become a spark off the bench for Raptors

    Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Siakam on Raptors’ near-comeback vs. Portland: ‘I’m super proud of the guys’

    Pascal Siakam conceded that the Raptors lacked energy in the loss to the Trail Blazers, but he highlighted his pride on the team’s positivity and competitive levels even in a tough, fan-less game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre