Asda adds vegan aisle to hundreds of supermarkets

The vegan aisle will home all vegan produce in one place. (Getty Images)

When vegan options are dotted around a supermarket, it can sometimes be a little difficult for shoppers following a plant-based diet to know what’s on offer.

To tackle this, Asda has become the first UK supermarket to create a vegan aisle, housing all of its vegan produce in one place to make sure shoppers don’t miss what’s on offer.

Available now, shoppers will be able to shop for vegan food at 359 Asda stores around the country.

The supermarket chain has also revealed plans to add more than a hundred new vegan products in its range of non-refrigerated products.

The aisle will house all of Asda's vegan products in one place. (Asda)

People following a plant-based diet will be able to shop in two separate bays in Asda stores.

One bay will include savoury foods, including proteins and cooking sauces, and the other is for sweet food and snacks.

Asda made the decision to launch the dedicated aisles after its research showed that 17% of UK households are reducing their meat intake or following a plant-based diet.

Asda.com has seen searches of vegan lines soar since 2019, with searches increasing by 275%.

Shoppers will start to notice new vegan brands popping up in store, too.

104 new products will be added, which include Asda own label meal pots, as well as a number of well-loved brands such as Mrs Crimbles, Vego, two exclusive Galaxy flavours, and an exclusive new Falafel Mix from Bosh.

This includes Asda’s pasta lentil bowl and its rice bowl, both available as quick lunches for £1.50.

Speaking about the launch, Sarah Thornewill, Asda’s buying manager said: “We understand that customers want a quick and simple shopping experience, and this shouldn’t be restricted by dietary requirements.

“By merchandising all our vegan items together, we hope to save customers time and offer inspiration, whether for those following a plant-based diet, or those looking to reduce their meat consumption.”

