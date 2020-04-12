Asda, Morrisons, and Tesco's supermarket delivery policies

Photo credit: OLI SCARFF - Getty Images

Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Ocado have updated their supermarket delivery policies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. If you're self isolating, an online shop is a way to get your essentials delivered to your door. Many of us are also doing one big shop a week to avoid leaving our homes, as the government advises us only to go out to exercise, attend medical appointments or buy essentials.



Sainsbury's has managed to identify some of their vulnerable customers to give them access to home delivery slots each week. If you are vulnerable and require access to home delivery slots in the coming days, please register as extremely vulnerable to coronavirus on GOV.UK .

While demand is extremely huge right now – meaning goods may not be delivered as you ordered them – you can prepare yourself by checking out who's offering what. Here's everything you need to know about supermarket home deliveries right now...

Tesco

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tesco is releasing slots as and when they become available, but says they are filling up quickly. They ask those who are able to safely come to stores to do so, instead of shopping online, to help them prioritise slots for more vulnerable customers. They also plan to set aside more slots for vulnerable customers.

Tesco are unable to accept any new Delivery Saver customers at the moment.

Due to the increased demand for slots, they are pausing new sign-ups so they can help existing customers. They will open up the service again when they can, and advise customers to check online for availability.

If you are self isolating, you are advised to inform their drivers in the 'delivery note' section if you are editing an existing order. Drivers will pack customer goods in plastic bags and drop them off in the customer's designated area. All drivers will be wearing disposable gloves.

Customers will be notified by delivery drivers when their order has arrived, and the supermarket will not be charging for plastic bags at this time.

CEO Dave Lewis has also sent an email to customers reminding them to think of shoppers who can't make it to stores, such as elderly and vulnerable people.

'We know that it’s difficult right now to get a delivery slot for online shopping. We are at full capacity for the next few weeks and we ask those who are able to safely come to stores to do so, instead of shopping online, so that we can start to free up more slots for the more vulnerable.'

Waitrose from Ocado

Photo credit: Geography Photos - Getty Images

Ocado has informed customers that there are no new delivery slots for the next few days due to a very high demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Waiting time for customers who want to edit their existing order is around an hour. Ocado said they are releasing slots as and when they become available, but they are selling out extremely fast.

If you have a delivery booked for any other date, they ask that customers wait in the queue to go through and edit.



To protect customers and employees, the delivery driver will knock and greet you as normal, but they will then place the bags on your doorstep for you to take inside. They will no longer be carrying them into your home or handing them to you directly.

They have also made the call to temporarily prioritise deliveries for existing customers, meaning they are unable to offer new customers a delivery slot at the moment. New customer bookings will not be processed.

Ocado have temporarily paused their plastic bag recycling scheme, so do not hand any used bags back to your driver.

Asda

Photo credit: OLI SCARFF - Getty Images

Asda say they are working hard to ensure they have delivery slots available for as many customers as they can and have increased the number of delivery slots by 300,000 over the past two weeks. Understandably, the demand for online shopping is really high at present, and Asda is asking customers to check back regularly as they continue to work on increasing their capacity.



They have also taken steps to ensure their delivery drivers and collections colleagues deliver a safe service that maintains the 2 metre social distancing rule at all times. Asda employees have been provided with alcohol hand gel and cleaning materials to keep their equipment clean for every order.

Asda asks customers to notify them while making their order if they're self-isolating. Customers can do this in the 'Other Information' section when placing their order and you can tell Asda where you would like them to leave your order. They will leave the order at the requested location and make the customer aware the delivery has arrived by ringing the doorbell or knocking on the door. If the shopping isn’t collected quickly, drivers will call the customer.

All of your online orders will now come in bags to allow a quick, easy and contactless service. To minimise contact, unfortunately they are no longer offering to return any items at the doorstep or collection point. Instead, keep the items and request a refund online.

Drivers will wear disposable gloves when delivering orders and use bags to deliver shopping, rather than plastic totes.

To ensure your delivery arrives smoothly, make sure that your contact details are all up to date and correct.



Asda has also announced that customers will only be able to buy up to three of any product across all food items, toiletries and cleaning products, so that all customers in stores and online have access to the products they and their families need.

Morrisons

Photo credit: Christopher Furlong - Getty Images

Morrisons have extremely limited delivery slots available at this time. If customers want to edit an order already placed, they are politely asked to wait for up to 15 minutes. For more information, customers can visit their help hub.

The supermarket has announced it's teamed up with Deliveroo, so customers in certain areas can choose from 70 essential products to be delivered to their door. They say this on-demand service could deliver within 30 minutes.

When it comes to regular deliveries, Morrisons say they are doing everything they can to increase the number of delivery slots. Customers with existing orders can let Morrisons know if they are self-isolating so that delivery drivers can take the necessary precautions when fulfilling an order.

They will place orders on the doorstep and contact the customer via telephone to ensure it's received. Morrisons urges all customers to make sure their contact details are up to date, and you can update them on your isolation status under the 'delivery instructions' section of your account.

As a temporary measure, drivers will be unable to take away plastic bags with them, so they're asking customers to keep hold of them and return them in due course where all customers will be refunded for them as usual.

They added that there is now a maximum order number on selected products so they can make sure all customers still have access to essential products.

The supermarket is also selling essential food boxes for £35 – with a choice of meat eaters, vegetarian and ready meals. Find out how to get one delivered here.

Aldi

Photo credit: Matt Cardy / Stringer/Getty - Getty Images

While Aldi don't offer in-store groceries for home delivery, they recently announced that they have increased orders from their suppliers and have assured customers that their warehouses have sufficient stock to replenish all stores.

They added that all of their stores receive daily deliveries, often multiple times a day. Customers are currently limited to buying four items of any one product during each visit.

Sainsbury's

Photo credit: Peter Macdiarmid - Getty Images

Since Monday, March 23rd, Sainsbury's has been able to serve many vulnerable customers with online home delivery. These customers will continue to get priority access to home delivery slots each week. But Sainsbury's hasn't been able to identify all of their vulnerable customers.

'The government have identified and shared with us the customers who they consider the most vulnerable, and we’re in the process of contacting these customers to offer them priority access to home delivery slots,' states the store. 'We are waiting for the databases for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and will contact vulnerable customers in those areas as soon as we are able.'

If you are vulnerable and require access to home delivery slots in the coming days, please register as extremely vulnerable to coronavirus on GOV.UK . If you know it, it's useful to have your NHS number to hand before you start the registration process. You can find it on any letter the NHS has sent you or on a prescription.



Sainsbury's are also asking customers to let them know if you are self-isolating in the delivery instructions. You can add delivery instructions in My account > Addresses > Add your delivery instructions.



Iceland

Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty

Iceland says it is releasing delivery slots during the day to cope with demand.

If you are self-isolating, Iceland asks that you put this in the 'Delivery notes' box before booking so they can ensure contact-free delivery.

They added that they are experiencing high demand for some products which means customers may not receive all of their items. On the morning of your delivery you will receive an Order Dispatch email, which details any missing items. You will not be charged for any items you do not receive. Their website is still accepting orders.

Co-op

Co-op are now doing home deliveries in certain areas.

The service is available in some areas of:

London

Bristol

Brighton

Manchester

Southampton

Bournemouth

And will soon be available in more areas of Manchester, as well as:

Leeds

Sheffield

Liverpool

Newcastle

Nottingham

Birmingham

They have informed customers that some delivery slots are booked up at the moment, and advise shoppers to keep checking back to see when more become available.

Where slots are available, customers will only be able to order up to 20 items.

In some areas, it's worth checking if your local Co-op is delivering essential items and food boxes via Deliveroo.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

