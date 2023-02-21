Asda and Morrisons ration some fresh produce including tomatoes and peppers

Sarah Butler
<span>Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Asda and Morrisons are bringing in rationing of salad items including tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers amid shortages caused by poor weather in southern Europe and north Africa.

Asda said it was limiting shoppers to three items each on eight fresh produce lines – including broccoli, cauliflower, raspberries and lettuces – to ensure all customers can get what they need.

Morrisons is putting limits of two per item on tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers from Wednesday. A spokesperson said: “Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa.

Related: UK runs short of salad crops and citrus fruits after cold spell in Med

“We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for.”

Asda’s move comes after importers said supplies of salad and field crops had been affected by a mixture of unseasonable weather in Spain and southern Europe and storms in the Mediterranean combined with a reduction in the amount of crops planted in heated glasshouses in the Netherlands as energy bills have soared.

Industry insiders said availability of produce is down by between 30% and 40% on some crops, with the pepper harvest down 70% in Spain according to the catering supplier Reynolds. Wholesale prices have also shot up to three times normal levels in some cases, adding to inflation in stores as well as empty shelves.

At this time of year Murcia in southeastern Spain produces an estimated 80% of many salad and vegetable crops sold in the UK. Production in Britain does not usually begin until late March or April.

Italy, Morocco and elsewhere in north Africa are often used as an alternative sources of supply, but these areas have also had cold weather in recent weeks, and shipments from Morocco have also been held up by storms.

Andrew Opie, the director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said disruption on fruit and vegetables coming from southern Europe and north Africa was expected to last a few weeks.

However, he added: “Supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce.”

