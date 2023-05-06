Asda driver who left son's Greek wedding to attend Coronation says 'it was absolutely worth it'

Geoff Norris stands outside Westminster Abbey wearing his British Empire Medal - Geoff Norris/Geoff Norris

A Telegraph reader who left his son's wedding in Greece to attend the Coronation said it was “absolutely worth it”.

Geoff Norris, 55, was delighted when he discovered that he was one of the lucky 2,200 people selected to attend - but was crestfallen when his wife pointed out the date clashed with his son's nuptials.

Mr Norris recevied a coveted invitation after being awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the local community during the pandemic following his efforts to deliver food to the vulnerable.

Describing his reaction to being invited, Mr Norris said: “I was chuffed as hell, obviously! I was very proud and honoured.

“I did not expect it at all! For me to be able to go along and represent my colleagues, the customers and charities from around here I am involved with, it's just fantastic. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Geoff Norris's official Coronation invitation - Geoff Norris

He added: “It came from the Cabinet office. I saw it when I got home and told my wife, ‘I have replied saying I am going,’ to which she said - laughing - ‘you do realise, that is on your son’s wedding?’ I was like, ‘oh God!’.”

But with the help of friends, Geoff is hoping to make both monumental events by “manically” travelling back and forth.

As the big day arrived - King Charles's Coronation that is - Geoff’s reaction to the ceremony likely resonated with most.

“Absolutely wow. It was so intense, but very, very personal,” he said.

“With King Charles there pouring his heart out to the nation and you’re in the same room. I’m not an emotional guy and it brought a tear to my eye at one point.

“How humbling it was. It was one of the most humbling experiences - and how fortunate I was.

“We were sat in there, this is a public ceremony, there's tens of thousands of people stood out in the rain hour after hour and we were lucky to be where we were. It was surreal.”

Geoff Norris stands outside Westminster Abbey wearing his British Empire Medal - Geoff Norris

Mr Norris said that guests could choose where they sat. “It didn’t matter whether you were a celebrity or an honoured guest, everybody sat together,” he said.

Story continues

“We were sat right at the entrance, so everyone came past us. I had Lionel Richie to my left and Ant and Dec to my right.”

Describing the atmosphere in the room, he added: “It was electric, just electric. It started off with everyone very nervous, but the atmosphere just built and built.”

On his stand out moment, Mr Norris said it was “when we all sang the national anthem at the end. It was the crescendo. We knew it had all gone okay”.

So, was it worth him dipping out of his son’s wedding celebrations? “Absolutely,” he said. “I have memories for the rest of my life. They can’t get me to shut up!”

What did you make of King Charles's Coronation? Join the conversation in the comments section below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.