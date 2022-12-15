Asda chairman criticises striking workers for pushing too hard on pay rises

Lord Rose - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

The chairman of Asda has criticised striking workers for pushing too hard for pay rises as a wave of industrial action threatens to bring Britain to a halt in the run-up to Christmas.

Lord Stuart Rose, the former boss of Marks & Spencer, warned that the UK could not afford to give public sector workers significant pay increases and called for compromises in negotiations.

He said: "We all have sympathy for people who are hard up and need to catch up on their wages.

“But at the end of the day, we have lost more days in strikes this month than I believe that we have for 15 or 20 years... The Government has got a responsibility, but so do the people in the workforce. We've all got a little pile in a little bit.”

Speaking to Beth Rigby on Sky News, Lord Rose said that nurses “definitely deserve” a pay rise but questioned whether a double-digit increase being pushed for by unions was affordable.

He said: “The answer is in the current state of the National Health Service, it probably isn't.

“We need to look at every case on a case by case basis. I'm not going to go into the detail of who I think has got the better case and the worst case. But some people are pushing it a little bit harder than perhaps they should.”

His comments come as the country braces for further rail strikes, kicking off on Friday morning and running into the weekend. Rail workers are also due to walk out again next week, amid a row over pay and job security with operators.

The country is also in the midst of a strike by Royal Mail workers, bringing forward the final postal dates for Christmas by a week.

Last month, Asda risked falling victim to strike action, with drivers at logistics company Wincanton, which deliver food to Asda stores, voting to walkout over their pay. However, the drivers accepted an offer from Wincanton, averting potential supply issues to the supermarket.

Lord Rose said the supermarket was poised to raise pay for its workers again next year, having already increased wages twice this year. He shrugged off research suggesting Asda was now the worst paying among the Big Four supermarkets, saying retailers were increasing wages at different times.

He said: "I promise you that if you had gone back three months ago, we wouldn't have been in that place. It's just a timing issue."

Grocers are raising wages even as they face a squeeze on customer spend, as cost-of-living pressures ramp up on shoppers. The latest figures from Kantar suggested that Asda maintained its position as the third largest grocer in the UK, after sales rose 6.1pc year on year in the 12 weeks to the end of November, compared to 3.9pc growth at Tesco and 4.3pc at Sainsbury's.

However, it is facing increasing competition from the discounters going into the Christmas period. Sales at both Aldi and Lidl are up more than a fifth on where they were last year, the Kantar data showed.

Lord Rose said customers were being "very thoughtful about what they can afford and what they can't afford".

He added: "It's shocking that we live in a place like that today, that there are one fifth of all households who are struggling. I've seen it myself in stores."