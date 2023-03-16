Ascent Solar Technologies to Participate in the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

THORNTON, Colo., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) (“ASTI” or the “Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced today that Jeffrey Max, ASTI’s Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to participate on the Clean Energy Technology Adoption panel at the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. This panel will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.



About the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

New technology combined with emerging trends in multiple industrial sectors will continue to create both opportunities and challenges for most of the companies participating in our virtual industrial conference. These companies are introducing new technology into industrial end markets for multiple reasons, including to improve the resiliency of water infrastructure or manufacturing. Our company introductions and panel discussions with CEOs will highlight emerging sector trends and margin and revenue opportunities driven by new technology.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

Panel Topics

9:00 a.m. ET – Drones & Industrial End Markets Panel

10:00 a.m. ET – Water Infrastructure & Technology Adoption

11:00 a.m. ET – Solar Project Development Trends

12:00 p.m. ET – Clean Energy Technology Adoption

1:00 p.m. ET – Modular Construction Technology & Trends

2:00 p.m. ET – Zentek - Company Introduction

2:30 p.m. ET – Charbone Corporation - Company Introduction

2:30 p.m. ET – Electryon Power - Company Introduction

3:00 p.m. ET – EnergyTek - Company Introduction

3:00 p.m. ET – NV5 Global - Company Introduction

3:30 p.m. ET – EzFill - Company Introduction

4:00 p.m. ET – Manufacturing & New Technology

5:00 p.m. ET – Growing Opportunities in Medical & Industrial Tech Markets

Story continues

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 20+ years of R&D, 17 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial and commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s Headquarters and Perovskite Center of Excellence production facility are located in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, please visit https://www.ascentsolar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the consummation of the proposed transaction and the Company’s business strategy with respect to the assets and IP license to be acquired. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including uncertainty as to timing of the completion of the proposed transaction on the terms contemplated or at all, that the terms of the definitive agreements may differ, including in material respects, from the terms agreed to in the term sheet and the operation of the assets and IP license to be acquired in the manner contemplated by the Company following the prospective acquisition thereof. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Investor Contact

James Masters

Vallum Advisors

ir@ascentsolar.com



