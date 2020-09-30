4 Reasons The Plan To Send Asylum Seekers To Ascension Island Was Absolutely Ridiculous

The state of 2020 means it now takes a *lot* for us to find a news story shocking.

But Priti Patel has delivered. On Wednesday, the Financial Times revealed that the home secretary had previously ordered officials to explore plans for building an asylum processing centre on Ascension Island.

Home Office officials were instructed to look into the feasibility of transferring asylum seekers arriving in the UK to a centre on the remote volcanic island in the south Atlantic.

If you’re not already reeling at the state of this proposal – which was unsurprisingly dropped – here are four facts to help you understand how properly absurd it was.

Most importantly – refugee charities have called the idea “immoral and inhumane”

Before you even consider the ridiculous logistics of a plan to send refugees halfway around the world for processing, it’s important to know that refugee charities have condemned the idea as “immoral and inhumane”.

Stephen Hale, chief executive of Refugee Action, said it was “deeply troubling” that Patel even considered such a plan.

“Our asylum system is descending into chaos,” he said. “The government must stop its unconscionable race to the bottom and work sensibly towards creating a fair and effective asylum system based on humanity, compassion and the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, Refugee Council policy manager Judith Dennis said the UK must treat refugees and asylum seekers with “dignity”.

“The government should be doing all it can to ensure the UK asylum system is fair and effective. not considering proposals that would be hugely costly and would not solve the backlog of applications.”

Reactions from charities came as Stuart McDonald, the Scottish National Party’s spokesperson for immigration, called the plan “utterly toxic and inhumane”.

“The fact that the UK government even considered shipping refugees thousands of miles to remote volcanic islands in the south Atlantic, like some sort of modern day penal colony, brings shame on the UK and typifies Westminster’s hostile approach to migrants and asylum seekers,” he said.

Ascension Island is 4,000 miles from the UK

View photos Ascension Island is 1,000 miles off the coast of Africa (Photo: Google Maps) More

Never heard of Ascension Island before today? You’re probably not alone (no offence to anyone from the island who is reading this...)

The isolated volcanic island is located in the south Atlantic Ocean – around 4,000 miles from the UK. Yes, you read that correctly – 4,000 miles.

If numbers aren’t your thing, you just need to know that Ascension Island is roughly 1,000 miles off the coast of Africa and 1,400 miles from the coast of Brazil.

In short – it’s absolutely nowhere near the UK, leading to the very obvious question – how the hell would an asylum processing centre thousands of miles away even work?

It’s pretty difficult to get to a tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic

View photos Wind turbines on Ascension Island in South Atlantic Ocean with Wideawake Airfield in background (Photo: StHelena via Getty Images) More

Story continues