Ascension Digital Marketing Hires Full-Time Community Manager for GreensburgLive

GREENSBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Ascension Digital Marketing, a marketing agency founded by Stephen Kommer, has hired a full-time community manager for GreensburgLive. The new community manager will work full-time to manage community relations for the marketing company. Founded in 2018, GreensburgLive is a subsidiary of Ascension Digital. Kommer invested in growing a local audience with the intention of promoting other local businesses, professionals, and service providers completely for free. The mission behind GreensburgLive was for Kommer to give back to the community that gave him his first push in business.

"I am very excited to announce that we have just hired a full-time community manager for the GreensburgLive crew," stated Stephen Kommer, founder of Ascension Digital Marketing and GreensburgLive. "With this new addition to our team, we will be able to provide even more first-rate services to our clients and brands within the Greensburg community. We have been searching for someone to fill this role for some time now, and we have finally found the perfect person to complete the job."

Ascension Digital is a marketing agency that specializes in copywriting, email marketing, and paid advertising on social media platforms. In addition to helping businesses generate more revenue with paid marketing, Ascension Digital is also the parent company of GreensburgLive, which promotes local businesses for free in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Kommer started GreensburgLive to support his local community and give a voice to businesses that other local marketers, pages, and people of influence wouldn't care to highlight, whether they had refused to pay for their voice to be amplified or the powers that be of playing favorites with a select few local businesses.

To learn more about Ascension Digital Marketing, go to www.ascensiondigital.org.

To stay updated with GreensburgLive, follow them at https://www.instagram.com/greensburglive/.

