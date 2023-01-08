Ascendis Pharma's (NASDAQ:ASND) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock climbs 3.8% this past week

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) share price has soared 172% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months.

Since it's been a strong week for Ascendis Pharma shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Ascendis Pharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Ascendis Pharma can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 22% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Ascendis Pharma worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ascendis Pharma shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.5% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 22% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ascendis Pharma that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

