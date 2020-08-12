Ascendis Pharma A/S Receives Orphan Designation for TransCon™ CNP for the Treatment of Achondroplasia in Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced the European Commission (EC) has granted Orphan Designation to TransCon C-Type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP) for the treatment of achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.1 TransCon CNP is a investigational long-acting prodrug of CNP, designed to provide continuous exposure of CNP at safe, therapeutic levels via a single, weekly subcutaneous dose. TransCon CNP also received orphan designation for the treatment of achondroplasia in the United States (U.S.) in February 2019. Currently, there is no medical therapy approved for the treatment of achondroplasia.2



“We now have orphan designations in Europe and the U.S. for TransCon CNP in achondroplasia, which we believe signifies the importance of developing a safe and effective therapy that can address the many medical complications these children face,” Dana Pizzuti, M.D., Senior Vice President of Development Operations at Ascendis Pharma. “With our global phase 2 ACcomplisH Trial of TransCon CNP underway in achondroplasia, we are on track with the development of TransCon CNP and our receipt of the orphan designation in Europe is a key step towards developing a new treatment option for children with achondroplasia.”

Orphan Designation in the European Union (EU) is granted to therapies aimed at the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating, affects no more than five in 10,000 persons and for which no satisfactory therapy is available. The medicine also must be expected to provide significant benefit to those affected by the condition. Orphan medicines have 10 years of market exclusivity after they receive marketing authorization in the EU. Under certain conditions, market exclusivity for pediatric indications may be extended for an additional two years.

About TransCon™ Technology

TransCon refers to “transient conjugation.” The proprietary TransCon platform is an innovative technology designed to create new therapies that optimize therapeutic effect, including efficacy, safety and dosing frequency. TransCon molecules have three components: an unmodified parent drug, an inert carrier that protects it, and a linker that temporarily binds the two. When bound, the carrier inactivates and shields the parent drug from clearance. When injected into the body, physiologic conditions (e.g., pH and temperature) initiate the release of the active, unmodified parent drug in a predictable manner. Because the parent drug is unmodified, its original mode of action may be maintained. TransCon technology is designed to be applied broadly to a protein, peptide or small molecule in multiple therapeutic areas, and to be used systemically or locally.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism, affecting approximately 250,000 people worldwide. Individuals living with achondroplasia may experience severe skeletal complications and comorbidities. For example, abnormal skeletal development can lead to sleep apnea, chronic back and leg pain from lower spine impingement and sudden infant death from cervical compression. Chronic ear infections due to abnormal eustachian tubes can lead to hearing loss and speech delay.3

The condition is caused by an autosomal dominant activating mutation in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) gene that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways. Preclinical and clinical data show that the CNP pathway stimulates growth. Increased CNP counteracts the effects of the FGFR3 mutation downstream, thus promoting bone growth.1

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon™ technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development and is advancing oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

