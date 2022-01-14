AscendEX Lists the Marvelous NFT Token (MNFT).

International, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Marvelous NFT Token (MNFT) under the trading pair MNFT/USDT on AscendEX starting on January 14 at 5:30 p.m. UTC.

Marvelous NFTs is a blockchain game development company and the official intellectual property licensee of Bad Days, a decentralized strategy game and blockchain-powered site. Running on the Ethereum network and utilizing the Polygon Layer 2 protocol, Bad Days implements ERC-721 and ERC-1155 custom-developed smart contracts to enable users to own, collect, breed, sire, battle, and play unique limited-edition digital assets and crypto collectibles.

Bad Days players can develop and customize their assets, creating an immersive and multi-dimensional user experience where players can personalize and tailor their strategies to compete against other players in a series of battle scenarios.

The core token of the Bad Days ecosystem is the Marvelous NFT token, MNFT. Operating as the core currency in gameplay, MNFT allows players to not only make in-game purchases but also stake their assets to earn increased yield. MNFT tokens additionally feature two deflationary mechanisms, including fee distribution and buy-back mechanism, to maintain the stability of the token and broader game economy.

Players of Bad Days are also able to interact with the Fuse Token, yet another operational token within the Bad Days battle environments. The Fuse Token, similar to MNFT, aims at producing player-generated wealth throughout the game ecosystem. Ultimately, players are rewarded for continuous engagement and top-tier game strategy within the Bad Days platform.

Through the development of Bad Days, the Marvelous NFTs team has continued its mission to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain and GameFi by delivering high-quality blockchain-based gaming, unique opportunities for NFT ownership, and easy-to-comprehend play-to-earn mechanisms.

With the listing of MNFT, AscendEX strives to continue demystifying the world of blockchain-based gaming, allowing for more individuals to participate in the blockchain ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry-leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.



To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:



About Marvelous NFTs

Marvelous NFTs is a blockchain game development company and the official intellectual property licensee of Bad Days, a decentralized application that runs on the Ethereum network utilizing the Polygon layer two protocol to avoid high gas fees. Bad Days was designed to be a fun and interactive game that gives users the ability to own, buy, sell, collect, upgrade, battle, and play unique limited edition digital assets from the Bad Days universe in an exciting player vs. player strategy game.



For more information and updates, please visit:



