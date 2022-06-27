Is Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Popular Amongst Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition III is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$375m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ascendant Digital Acquisition III.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ascendant Digital Acquisition III?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition III. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ascendant Digital Acquisition III's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 26% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition III shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Ascendant Digital Acquisition III's case, its President, David Gomberg, is the largest shareholder, holding 19% of shares outstanding. With 7.7% and 6.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Saba Capital Management, L.P. and Magnetar Capital, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Ascendant Digital Acquisition III

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III. Insiders own US$74m worth of shares in the US$375m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ascendant Digital Acquisition III (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

