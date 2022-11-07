Ascend Acquires Wisconsin-Based Fuchs Trucking

Ascend Transportation

Fuchs is Ascend’s Fourth Acquisition As It Expands Its Footprint and Density In the Regional Truckload Sector

ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend LLC (Ascend) today announced it has acquired Fuchs Trucking LLC (Fuchs), of Sauk City, Wisconsin. The acquisition of Fuchs offers its customers additional capacity and services and deepens Ascend’s footprint in the upper Midwest. Fuchs is the fourth transportation company acquired by Ascend since its launch in January 2022.

“There is no shortage of dry van companies in the market, so we have been patient in adding the best fleets to our network,” said Ascend CEO Michael McLary. “Fuchs’ geographic footprint and focus on the customer makes them a perfect complement to the Ascend network. We will continue to acquire regional truckload companies that align well with Ascend, layering in our technology and driver-friendly routes and policies while strengthening the network density. Ascend continues to become a carrier of choice for its growing customer and driver base across the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions as a result of our expanding, robust and reliable services.”

“We are excited to combine forces with Ascend and build on our company’s excellent track record for service,” said Fuchs President Jay Doescher. “Together we will be best able to serve the rising complexity of our customers’ supply chains. We look forward to growing together with Ascend and creating additional jobs in the Sauk City. Additionally, we will benefit by combining with Ascend to expand our capabilities and improve our buying power, boosting our competitiveness in the regional truckload market.”

Fuchs Trucking was founded in 1955, hauling livestock and forest products. As the business evolved, Fuchs shifted its focus to serving customers in the building materials and furniture sectors by offering dedicated capacity with specialized dry van configurations. Doescher and one of his Fuchs partners will retain investment in the business, helping to maintain continuity.

The acquisition increases Ascend’s assets to more than 1,100 tractors and more than 3,200 trailers. In addition to the asset division, Ascend’s fast-growing truckload brokerage offering complements the company’s asset operations by providing expanded capacity, broader coverage, and specialized options such as temperature-controlled and flatbed vehicles while ensuring premium service levels. Pairing this flexible network capacity with Ascend’s large and broadly staged trailer fleet along with its power-only options results in a distinctive array of services well-matched to our customers’ needs.

About Ascend

Ascend provides customers with logistics services in coordination with its affiliates Ascend LLC, Ascend Transportation LLC, Ascend Trucking LLC, and Ascend Distribution LLC. The company has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, with density and capacity in important regional areas where there is high demand for high-performance short-haul shipping, serving the truckload shipping needs of customers in the retail, fast-moving consumer goods, e-commerce, packaging, and industrial supply sectors. For further information, visit ascend.net .

