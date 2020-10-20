Ascap London Music Awards reveals 2020 winners in virtual ceremony

Songwriter-producer Steve Mac and Bastille’s Dan Smith were among the winners at the Ascap London Music Awards.

For the first time the event was held across the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers’ social media accounts due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mac, who has worked with stars including Ed Sheeran and Little Mix, received five awards.

Three of those were with Smith for their collaboration with Marshmello, Happier, which earned song of the year, top EDM song and top streaming song.

Two years after its release Lewis Capaldi’s self-penned hit Someone You Loved remained a big winner, claiming both the winning hot 100 song and winning streaming song awards.

The xx’s Romy Madley Croft was also honoured with a winning EDM song award for penning Silk City and Dua Lipa’s track Electricity.

Ascap also recognised composers working in film and television with nine awards.

Claiming film score of the year was John Lunn for his work the 2019 Downton Abbey feature.

Daniel Pemberton received two top film awards for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Danny Boyle’s Yesterday.

In a video message, Ascap chairman and president Paul Williams said: “While we’re all separated right now, you are helping us to stay connected.

“We’ve watched and listened as you’ve found innovative new ways to collaborate with each other and reach out to your listeners on both sides of the pond and around the world.

“Your creativity — your ability to take what’s inside your hearts and minds and transform it into music that can connect with millions of people — that’s a superpower.

“We need your gifts now, perhaps more than ever.”