There’s asbestos, but Miami’s newest commissioner finally has an office at City Hall

Joey Flechas
·3 min read
SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald

Miami City Hall is experiencing some office politics. Literally.

Miami’s newly elected commissioner, Sabina Covo, hasn’t had office space at City Hall since she started work Monday because Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla briefly occupied two offices at once, a situation that sparked an awkward push-and-pull in the city’s halls of power this week.

After former Commissioner Ken Russell resigned in late December, Díaz de la Portilla started preparations to move into Russell’s former office. Furniture was removed to make way for planned renovations. Díaz de la Portilla’s name was placed on the door, though he and his staff continued to work out of his previous District 1 office near the front of the building on Dinner Key.

His name was on two doors at City Hall at once.

Meanwhile, Covo was elected in District 2 on Feb. 28 and sworn into office Saturday, but she had no space to begin holding meetings at City Hall. She has been working out of a temporary space in Virrick Park in Coconut Grove.

“I have a lot of preparation to do for Thursday,” Covo said on Tuesday, with a sigh. “I cannot be distracted by this situation right now.”

By Wednesday afternoon, she still didn’t have a workspace at Dinner Key. City Manager Art Noriega said he gave Díaz de la Portilla until 5 p.m. to empty his original office so Covo could move in. Díaz de la Portilla could have worked out of an already-established office in Allapattah in his district.

Amid the hullabaloo, Díaz de la Portilla requested a last-minute item be placed on Thursday’s City Commission agenda to discuss Noriega and “his performance.” When asked if the discussion had anything to do with the office situation, he said “of course not.”

“Just an assessment,” Díaz de la Portilla said in a text message Wednesday. “No biggie.”

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Noriega told the Miami Herald that the matter was resolved. Covo would move into Russell’s old office, and Díaz de la Portilla would cancel his move and stay put, he said. On Wednesday evening, city staffers who had moved District 2’s furniture out of the office were putting it all back in.

“I need to have a space for her tomorrow,” Noriega said on Wednesday, walking between the two offices. ”This is a clean solution.”

When asked about the last-minute discussion about his performance, Noriega didn’t want to speculate.

“I don’t know what is going to come of it,” he said.

An hour after his initial statements, Díaz de la Portilla’s staff sent the Herald a written statement blasting Noriega for allowing anyone to move into Russell’s old office because of asbestos found in the adhesive connecting the carpet to the floor.

“It is irresponsible, reckless and ill-advised for a city manager to give an asbestos ridden office to anyone,” reads Díaz de la Portilla’s statement. “We have been waiting for serious mitigation of this health risk and have advised the manager as such. It is for this reason we expect for the manager to act in a responsible manner.”

Díaz de la Portilla provided a Feb. 27 report from Aeris Indoor Environmental Services, a firm based out of Boca Raton, that found asbestos in samples of the carpet adhesive.

“I already evaluated that,” Noriega responded. “I would never put anyone at risk.”

The report, which assumes the office would undergo renovations, recommended the asbestos be removed. Noriega said the office was never renovated and the carpet never removed. He cited an email from the city’s interim director for capital improvements, Hector Badia, where Badia states that as long as the carpet is left alone, it would effectively seal the asbestos.

“So long as the condition of the carpet remains good, the asbestos remains encapsulated within the mastic. The office is safe to occupy,” Badia wrote. “If the renovations to the office are to occur that would disturb the mastic, then remediation of the asbestos will need to be undertaken.”

Latest Stories

  • 80 Former Congress Members Mishandled Classified Documents

    (Bloomberg) -- Documents with classified markings were found mingled in material donated to libraries or universities by as many as 80 former members of Congress, the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contempla

  • Kevin McCarthy Defends Giving Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Footage

    The House GOP speaker said that “each person can come up with their own conclusion” about the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

  • ‘Tucker Carlson took a page from 1984’: Whoopi Goldberg roasts Fox News host over Jan 6 footage scandal

    Carlson has faced condemnation for the misleading segment

  • Basset Hound Makes Chew Toy From Anti-Chew Spray Bottle

    A basset hound in Ohio had her owner in stitches as she grabbed a spray bottle containing liquid designed to prevent dogs from chewing on items and, you guessed it, chewed on it.Hilarious video of the moment was captured by owner Tammy Tunison who is heard cracking up at her dog, Bes, on her farm in Oberlin.“You’re a terrible advertisement for their spray!” Tunison laughs, as Bes gnaws on the plastic bottle.Tunison told Storyful that Bes regularly swipes items from the house, especially wool socks, but will also grab brooms, plastic storage bowls, or anything else she can fit through her doggy door.“Today she found the spray used to stop puppies from chewing on things like furniture,” Tunison said. “Well, the anti-chew spray did not work on her. She used the bottle as a chew toy, and it still had liquid in it. By the time I saw her with it, she had already chewed the cap off,” she said. Tunison added that she eventually retrieved the bottle while Bes was distracted by a scent near their fence.Tunison regularly films humorous videos of goats and other animals on her farm, posting them to her Hobby Farm Facebook account. Credit: Tammy Tunison via Storyful

  • ‘Beyond parody’: Outrage after Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly handed Speaker’s gavel by Kevin McCarthy

    Former Ted Cruz staffer calls the moment a ‘free campaign commercial for Democrats’

  • Federal judge tosses Missouri gun law, ruling it ‘exposes citizens to greater harm’

    The decision comes after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to overturn the law.

  • Mitch McConnell Launches Rare Attack On Fox News Over Misleading Jan. 6 Footage

    The top Senate Republican said the cable network made "a mistake" in showing selectively edited footage from the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy

    The first meeting of the new board of Walt Disney World’s government — overhauled by sweeping legislation signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as punishment for Disney publicly challenging Florida's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill — dealt with the rote affairs any other municipal government would handle: calls for better firefighter equipment, lessons on public records requests and bond ratings.

  • Gov. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens over abortion pill stance

    The leader of the nation's most populous state is now taking on one of the nation's most popular pharmacies in the latest chapter of the national abortion debate. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted from his personal account on Monday, "California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done." The tweet came days after Walgreens decided to stop distributing the abortion pill to 20 states﻿ following legal pressure from the Republican leaders of those states. KCRA 3's Ashley Zavala reports.

  • Idaho bill would repeal law banning private militias. Here’s how senators voted

    Sen. James Ruchti said one would have to think twice about voicing opposition to a neo-Nazi group if it was parading with weapons.

  • Xi Urges Military Innovation; Li Qiang in Spotlight: NPC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping called on China to boost its military might via technological innovation and accelerate its push to achieve an advantage over international rivals.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Former

  • House Republicans Escalate Demands on Hunter Biden Documents

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are insisting that a US Treasury Department official answer questions under oath next week about why the agency hasn’t turned over documents regarding President Joe Biden’s family.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout Fr

  • Sask. government to intervene in federal plastic ban court challenge

    The Saskatchewan government will be intervening in a court challenge of the federal government's single-use plastics ban, Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre announced Tuesday. The provincial government argues that the ban is an overreach of federal jurisdiction, as waste management has been a provincial responsibility, Eyre told reporters at the Legislature, adding there would also be negative economic impacts, especially for small businesses. "It was an important opportunity to, once again, assert t

  • Upsetting China is the Government's biggest taboo, as I found out the hard way

    Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, will soon be on his way to Xingjiang province in China. Home to the persecuted Uyghur population, the remote region makes for an unlikely tourist destination, but the veteran environmentalist won’t be on holiday: he’ll be making a film. As an unashamed Sinophile, he is unlikely to say anything that upsets Beijing.

  • 'We will find the killers': Outrage over video showing Ukrainian soldier's apparent execution; military wants to defend Bakhmut: Updates

    The Russian military is responding to heavy armored vehicle losses by deploying 60-year-old battle tanks, the British Defense Ministry said. Updates.

  • Michigan Democrats move quickly to repeal right-to-work

    Michigan's Democratic-led Legislature moved Wednesday to repeal the state's “right-to-work” law that was passed more than a decade ago when Republicans controlled the Statehouse. Repealing the law, which prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf, has been a top priority for Democrats since they took full control of the state government this year. Party leaders announced Tuesday that they planned bring the repeal to a vote in the state House on Wednesday.

  • Drug, blood pressure medication recalls: Full list of FDA recalls since 2012

    From blood pressure medication to other drugs pulled off the market, view our searchable database of all FDA drug recalls since 2012.

  • Ontario mayors seek help, clarity from Ottawa to support Roxham Road asylum seekers

    The mayors of three Ontario cities are calling on the federal government to help them support asylum seekers being transferred to their communities after entering the country through an unofficial border crossing in Quebec. The leaders of Niagara Falls, Cornwall and Windsor say local supports are being stretched to capacity as migrants who crossed into Canada via Roxham Road arrive in increasing numbers. In addition to federal funding, they're seeking clarity from Ottawa on what lies ahead. "We

  • Louisville cops called Black people racial slurs and videotaped themselves throwing drinks at pedestrians from their police cars, explosive DOJ probe finds

    The Department of Justice found that the abusive conduct included insulting people with disabilities and calling Black people "monkeys."

  • Missouri would be only state in country that taxes food but not guns under GOP bill

    “When it came to cutting taxes, I would argue for single moms who are trying to make ends meet, at the grocery store, they said no. It just tells you where their priorities are,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, an Independence Democrat, told The Star.