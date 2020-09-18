As Trump courts Black voters, critics see a 'depression campaign'

President Trump wants to Make America #Woke Again.

Viewers who watch the Trump campaign’s online programming aimed at Black audiences are encouraged to tweet the hashtag #Woke when announcing their support for the president. Viewers are also asked to text the word to a number that will sign them up for updates and allow the campaign to harvest their data.

This subversion of the term, which originated in the Black community as slang for becoming attuned to the injustice and systemic racism prevalent in American society, is part of a larger effort by the Trump campaign to erode Democrats’ longtime advantage with African-American voters.

Trump’s effort to win over Black voters may seem quixotic. Only about one in 10 Black Americans identifies as a Republican, a number that’s remained relatively stable for decades. And President Trump, with his history of racist statements, would not seem to be a natural candidate to win some of those voters back.

President Trump at a meeting with Black supporters at the White House on June 10.

At the same time, polls show that Democratic nominee Joe Biden may be struggling with minority voters, at least when compared to his party’s previous presidential candidates.

“That’s a scary thing for a Joe Biden campaign,” Paris Dennard, the Republican National Committee’s senior communications adviser for Black media affairs, told Yahoo News.

While the president’s team touts its efforts to court a community that Republicans have long ignored, critics describe them as part of a cynical “depression campaign” designed to minimize Black American turnout.

“He doesn’t give a s*** about the process. He doesn’t give a damn about the electoral requirements,” former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, who is supporting Biden, said of Trump. “All he sees is ‘How can I block and tackle my way across the finish line and take out as many people as I can to do that.’”

The Biden campaign agrees with that characterization. In a statement to Yahoo News, Jamal Brown, Biden’s national press secretary, accused Trump of trying to “suppress turnout.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris got into this race, in part, to advance progress on racial equity, combat systemic injustices, and defeat a racist president who purposely failed to take action against a pandemic that’s disproportionately impacted Black Americans,” Brown said.

“In fact, Donald Trump does not care about the Black vote. While he is actively trying to suppress turnout rather than genuinely engage African American voters, our campaign is working hard to earn their support.”

There is no question that Biden will win an overwhelming majority of the Black vote. Democrats have drawn the majority of African-American support in presidential races since the 1960s, when Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson got behind civil rights legislation. According to data compiled by Cornell University’s Roper Center, no Democratic presidential candidate has earned less than 83 percent of the Black vote since 1976.

But Biden may not be doing as well as previous Democratic nominees. Four surveys conducted this month had him averaging about 79 percent support among African-American voters.

That polling data, however, comes with quite a few caveats.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden after Harris accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 19.