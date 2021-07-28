A's reportedly trade for outfielder Starling Marte, send pitcher Jesús Luzardo to Marlins

The Oakland Athletics, currently in control of the second AL wild-card spot, are making a serious push. The A's are acquiring outfielder Starling Marte from the Marlins for young pitcher Jesús Luzardo, per multiple reports.

Starling Marte is headed to the A’s, Jesus Luzardo is going to Marlins, sources tell ESPN. A 1-for-1 deal in which Miami will cover the entirety of Marte’s remaining contract — more than $4 million. Marte is a free agent this winter. Luzardo isn’t one until after the 2027 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2021

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Marlins are covering Marte's remaining salary. That undoubtedly helped them unlock Luzardo, a former top prospect who has struggled in 2021, but is considered promising.

After helping boost the Marlins to a surprise postseason run in 2020, Marte is on the move again. Extension talks reportedly fizzled despite mutual interest in keeping the longtime Pirates outfielder in Miami.

Miami Marlins' Starling Marte in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Instead, Marte will try to help another fresh set of teammates reach October. One of the league’s most consistent stars, Marte hits for average, can play center field or left, and presents a constant threat on the bases. Approaching free agency for the first time in his career, he’s running a career best on-base percentage in 2021.

He is likely to man a corner outfield spot in Oakland to form a strong trio alongside center fielder Ramon Laureano and Mark Canha.

