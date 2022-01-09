  • Oops!
As Saints fought for playoff spot, they lost QB Taysom Hill to a Lisfranc injury

Frank Schwab
·1 min read
The New Orleans Saints were very much alive for a playoff spot on Sunday afternoon, but their hopes of doing anything in the playoffs looked a lot murkier before they knew if they'd made the postseason. 

The Saints lost quarterback Taysom Hill to a Lisfranc injury to his foot, New Orleans coach Sean Payton told Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin. Hill wasn't ruled out, but that's generally a serious injury. Trevor Siemian replaced Hill. 

The Saints needed a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to make the playoffs, which was remarkable given New Orleans' quarterback shuffling through the season. Jameis Winston started the season but he tore his ACL. Siemian took over for a while but then Hill got the job. Ian Book got a start when Siemian and Hill were on the COVID-19 list. Hill got the job back but he has been playing through injuries this season before his foot injury on Sunday. 

The Saints did a good job to fight through adversity this season. Hill's injury was just another one to add to the list. 

Taysom Hill left Sunday&#39;s game with a foot injury. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)
Taysom Hill left Sunday's game with a foot injury. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)
