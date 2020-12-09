As NBA readies for return, coaches are pragmatic about how pandemic could alter season

Vincent Goodwill
·6 min read

Stan Van Gundy knows there’s a day he could sign a lineup sheet that’s a wee bit short on available players—say, eight or nine available bodies.

The new coach of the New Orleans Pelicans isn’t necessarily embracing the reality but admits the coronavirus can hit his team, or any team, in the worst possible way, basketball-wise.

“Okay, let's go. We got those eight or nine, let’s get out there and compete,” he said following his second practice with his team. “Let’s not get distracted by outside stuff. Let’s not make excuses. Let’s compete every night.”

He’s not being fatalistic here, just pragmatic. He almost looks at it like an injury, just one of a different kind.

“You certainly know you’re gonna deal with things to keep guys out,” Van Gundy said. “It’s just all a part of it. For us, we have to get to the point where we’re ready to compete, any time, any place, under any conditions.”

It’s inevitable, even with all the elaborate guides the NBA sends to its teams and the massive success of the summer bubble, the coronavirus will hit the league this season.

Nobody seems to be in much denial of the fact, especially after over eight percent of the league’s players who were tested were discovered to have the virus after arriving in home markets.

Former Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy gestures during a game on Jan. 3, 2018. Van Gundy now coaches the New Orleans Pelicans as the NBA attempts to start its season. (Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Former Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy gestures during a game on Jan. 3, 2018. Van Gundy now coaches the New Orleans Pelicans as the NBA attempts to start its season. (Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Although the NBA has watched MLB and the NFL recently deal with the rigors, there are different challenges as the NBA is approaching the start of preseason play this weekend, and the coaches are probably at the forefront more than usual.

As training camps began, it was as prevalent a discussion in the group settings as was the installation of base offenses and defenses.

“Don’t be the guy who causes everything to break down,” one coach told Yahoo Sports of his opening message to his team. “Don’t be that guy. What’s his name? Danuel House. They’re grown men. Guys are gonna be guys.”

The NBA determined following an investigation that House had a female testing official in his hotel room during the playoffs in Orlando. House left the Orlando campus and the Rockets lost to the Lakers in the second round in five games.

But House has become a spook story of sorts, the example that Keyser Soze will come get you if you don’t follow the covid protocols the league sent out to teams days ago.

“You try to put the fear of God into them,” the coach told Yahoo Sports.

The coach isn’t predicting armageddon, but believes games will be canceled due to player attrition. The NFL has moved games around and reshuffled its schedule, but with the NBA it’s different. Games aren’t once a week, and the league is certainly prepared for the possibility of such a measure.

The schedules have been altered to limit long travel, and there are plenty of home-and-home games baked into the schedule to condense longer trips both within the conference and out.

When it was suggested to a senior official that younger teams would have to be monitored more, the official replied it’s new for the mid-career players and veterans, too, so the message has to be drilled home with no exceptions.

The exhaustive handbook the league issued discussed the daily testing and restrictions on exposure to the public to limit the possibility of contracting the virus. A player missing 10 to 12 days before resuming basketball activities after a positive test is to be expected. (The return to play after isolation includes medical exams, a few days of working out individually away from the team, cardiac screenings and being cleared by a group of doctors.)

“You’ve got to do what you can do and control what you can control,” Van Gundy said. “You can control your behaviors. We don’t have to go out in crowded places, we can social distance. We can wear masks. But there’s no guarantee. No guarantee it’ll be enough. Will we have to deal with cases of COVID? I don’t know, it’s very possible.”

And the league is holding teams accountable should things get on the extreme side, with the threat of fines, suspensions, the loss of draft picks and even forfeiting of games.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks with Donzaleigh Artis, mother of draft pick James Wiseman, in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks with Donzaleigh Artis, mother of draft pick James Wiseman, in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Some coaches have expressed doubt to this plan, saying the success of the Orlando bubble isn’t a true indicator. Even with a vaccine on the way, the NBA isn’t going to skip the line to take vaccinations from the country’s most vulnerable.

But who determines where the line is after that?

“It’s dangerous,” a coach told Yahoo Sports. “It’s tough you have guys with kids. You take it home, that’s the thing. You put travel on top of it. You can only go to certain restaurants, how do you determine these things? Guys are nervous.”

COVID-19 has been made to be political since it made its way through the states, and the spread seems uncontrollable entering the holiday season. There’s a sense of carefulness not to stigmatize those who’ve come down with it or will come down with it, given the nature of the virus.

New Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers chuckled at the inevitability as well as the way it’s been publicized.

“It’s ‘personal responsibility’ around the states except for the states that don’t believe it,” Rivers said. “Keep your guard up. It’s different for all of us. Not having family members, not having friends come to visit. We haven’t been resigned to the fact it’ll affect us but if it does, we’ll keep it moving.”

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with two players that have COVID-19, and although coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal the two players on his roster who have it, it’s fairly easy to connect the dots based off which players missed practice.

He agreed with Van Gundy’s assessment from a coach’s seat, treating it like an injury.

“It’s gonna be awhile,” Kerr said. “That’s being established right now, so we’re following protocols like every team is and as a coach we’re looking at it, similar to a sprained ankle. And from a coaching standpoint guys will be out for a couple weeks so you gotta adapt and adjust. There’s a much bigger picture here which is let’s make sure we’re all being really safe and healthy and not transmitting the disease because there are much bigger repercussions beyond the game.”

There’s the testing, the rules and everything in between. And there’s no way to understate the fact this is ever-evolving and the side effects can go far beyond missing a couple weeks of games.

“We’ve had our medical staff address our players multiple times,” Kerr said. “Our team doctor, we’ve been really loading the players with information on everything and urging them every day to be solid with the protocols. That’s all we can do.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Alphonso Davies' accomplishments are second to none, but Lou Marsh outcome a win-win for Canadians

    In a year full of deserving candidates, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies was the best Canadian athlete in 2020.

  • Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire: It's desperation time

    If you're reeling from the loss of Frank Gore or are looking for someone to replace the plodding production of Benny Snell Jr., these guys are for you.

  • Don Cherry lambastes 'left media' after NHL anthem singer's firing

    Don Cherry unsurprisingly has some theories as to why the Canucks fired anthem singer Mark Donnelly after he booked a gig at an anti-mask rally.

  • Alphonso Davies, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif split Lou Marsh win as top Canadian athlete

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

  • Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Ravens-Cowboys game, says he's done with the season

    Dez Bryant got disappointing news ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

  • How Nick Nurse will use his centers this season

    Between Alex Len, Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher, Nick Nurse a few options at center. The Raptors head coach touches on what makes them unique along with how the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases within the organization changes the plans in training camp.

  • Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State stay in the top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings

    There were no changes to the top of the rankings for the second consecutive week.

  • Mike Tomlin takes hard line with receivers after 1st Steelers loss: 'Catch the ball ... or get replaced'

    Mike Tomlin had a stern message on Tuesday. Do your job. Or lose it.

  • What makes an NBA team watchable? It's a little complicated

    There are several factors that make you want to tune in to watch a team, although some are easier to measure than others.

  • Report: Penguins accused of covering up coach's alleged sexual assault

    A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.

  • Cowboys defense still can't stop anyone, gets run over by Ravens in another embarrassing loss

    The Cowboys defense has been bad all season and has shown no signs of any improvement.

  • Vanderbilt's Demi Washington out for season with myocarditis

    Demi Washington announced on Monday that she had been diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19.

  • Is Big Ben slowing down the Steelers offense?

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into the numbers on the Pittsburgh Steelers after their first loss of the season vs Washington.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. blasts Giants management — again: 'I hated losing'

    Odell Beckham called out Giants management again on Tuesday and doubled down on old Eli Manning comments.

  • Hank Aaron Award | FastCast

    José Abreu and Freddie Freeman win the Hank Aaron Awards, plus the White Sox acquire Lance Lynn from the Rangers on this edition of FastCast

  • NBA coaches attire: Masks are in, jackets are optional

    MIAMI — For NBA coaches, masks are required this season. Jackets are not.Rules for coaching attire will be relaxed by the league this year, though not as much as was the case during play at the bubble at Walt Disney World this past summer. Suit jackets or sport coats will not be required — as was the case in the bubble, when most coaches wore polo shirts and many said they preferred that option.The new league mandate, as detailed in a memo sent to coaches Sunday and obtained by The Associated Press, requires “business attire ... dress shirts, pants, socks, and shoes.” There’s no mention of ties, which some coaches have often gone without in recent years, but an exception is made for polo shirts as long as they are NBA-licensed and the head coach and all assistant coaches are wearing the same shirt.The biggest change, though, is the masks, a decision made with safety in mind as the coronavirus pandemic rages on and NBA teams prepare to play in arenas again for the first time since last season was suspended on March 11 when Utah centre Rudy Gobert tested positive.“The NBA has always been a dynamic business and the challenges we face in society right now with COVID, it only amplifies the dynamic nature of our business," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, told AP on Tuesday night. “You have to be able to adapt, you have to be looking for solutions ... and we're going to make it work."The NBA preseason begins Friday and the regular season starts Dec. 22. The NBCA discussed the changes in a call with the league Tuesday night, and some teams will begin travelling for preseason games Thursday.“Wear a mask at all times," Carlisle said when asked how he's preparing for the challenges that will come with travelling again for games. “That's your No. 1 shield. And No. 2, be alert and follow the protocols. It's an incredible amount of work to not get COVID. You've got to work extremely hard to try to stay out of harm's way and there are never any guarantees. But if you work at it you have a chance."San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wore masks for games in the bubble this past summer, as did former Houston coach Mike D’Antoni and former New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. They are all 65 or older, and at more risk of contracting the virus based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Now, masks are a mandate for all coaches, regardless of age.Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he hopes the move by coaches will further normalize mask-wearing among the public; the Heat were part of a campaign across Florida last summer, as virus numbers were soaring, to get people to wear masks.“That’s why I continued to wear masks during the playoffs, during the finals, even when we were not required to wear them during our media sessions,” Spoelstra told The Associated Press. “One, it became a habit. And then two, we want to continue to use our platform to make people aware that masks can and do make a difference. And if they see us wearing them all the time and not having a problem with it and understanding the importance of it, hopefully that can normalize it everywhere else.”It’s not just a game-night rule. The league, with limited exceptions, also will require coaches to wear masks “at all times” inside their team facility, while travelling and during practices.“Although I look very good in a suit and tie, I will admit, I’m also very, very comfortable wearing a Nuggets polo and a pair of TravisMathew athletic leisure wear pants,” Denver coach Michael Malone said last season during play in the bubble. “I think I’ve done a very good job with the look.”Alas, the athletic pants — “athleisure” is the term the NBA uses — must be shelved for game nights this season.The decision on coaches wearing masks comes not long after the league and the National Basketball Players Association decided on health and safety protocols for the coming season, including how teams that do not comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Why Dez Bryant's positive COVID test didn't stop Ravens-Cowboys

    Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 less than an hour before his Ravens kicked off against the Cowboys. Why was the game played anyway? Science.

  • RHP Wisler and Giants agree to $1.15 million, one-year deal

    SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year.Wisler could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. He would make $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched and $50,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished as a reliever.The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • The jinx is in: Justin Tucker pulls stunning missed FG after praise from Fox's Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

    This isn't going to win over any Joe Buck detractors.

  • Here’s why NFL and its players aren’t pushing for a postseason bubble — for now

    DeMaurice Smith left the door open for a pivot from the union's current position, even if it’s not what the NFL or a majority of its players want.