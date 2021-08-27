As Kansas City honors Terez Paylor, his legacy got another boost in form of endowed scholarship at Howard University

Yahoo Sports Staff
Happy Terez Paylor Day.

On Friday, the city of Kansas City, where Paylor called home since 2006, will honor the late Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer by dedicating the day to him.

The Kansas City Chiefs will also honor Paylor in a ceremony Friday before the team plays the Minnesota Vikings in its final preseason game of the year. Paylor was the Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star for five seasons before he joined Yahoo Sports in 2018.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas and Ebony Reed show the official proclamation designating Friday as Terez Paylor Day in K.C. (Yahoo Sports)

A scholarship at Howard University, Paylor’s alma mater, was established to honor Paylor’s legacy. His fiancee Ebony Reed said that donations have eclipsed the $100,000 mark which triggers an endowment.

Indeed, Happy Terez Paylor Day.

