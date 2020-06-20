As football activities resume, FAS discourages heading drills, throw-ins, physical contact

A recent Singapore Premier League match at Jurong East Stadium. (FILE PHOTO: Singapore Premier League/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has discouraged players and coaches from heading drills, throw-ins and physical contact, as it released guidelines and measures for footballing activities to return in Phase 2 of reopening after the COVID-19 circuit breaker.

No more than five individuals in a group will be allowed for all social footballing activities, said the FAS in a media release on Friday (19 June).

Organised activities conducted by clubs, academies or any bodies including schools and organisations may accommodate up to five players and one coach per group.

Training equipment used for football drills and practice sessions must also be disinfected after each use. Across all levels, players and coaches are expected to maintain high levels of personal hygiene at all times and wear face masks unless doing strenuous activities.

There should be no sharing of personal equipment such as towels, water bottles, exercise bands, yoga mats and bib.

Field set-up guidelines on playing areas

These guidelines will apply to football participants in the general community, social and grassroots participants, amateur clubs in FAS-organised leagues, and Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs.

Small-sided football activities and team training sessions taking place at either private or public sports venues should adhere to the respective field set-up guidelines on playing areas and management.

These include having a defined entry and exit for each playing area and ensuring a minimal distance of three metres between each playing area.

All players, coaches and officials will also be required to download and activate the TraceTogether app, as well as perform SafeEntry check-in and outs for all training sessions in compliance with the respective venue requirements.

Individuals must also maintain a social distance of at least two metres at all times during the activity sessions.

SPL clubs to submit training plans

In addition to the above guidelines, clubs taking part in the SPL and FAS-organised activities are required to submit their training plans to the FAS prior to their training sessions.

All teams are expected to provide details on their appointed safe management officer, the prescribed group rosters, training venue) and a summary of their training plans.

These guidelines and measures will be reviewed from time to time, and FAS will assess the implementation and adherence of the measures in place as well as the broader COVID-19 situation at the time before any changes are made.

