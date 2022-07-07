As CFB Turns: Latest news from Pac-12 & ACC, Dante Moore set to commit

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde have the latest from the conference realignment front. Will the ACC and Pac-12 form an alliance of their own? What about the rumors surrounding ACC powers?

The guys also play another round of "Would you Eat It?" before tipping a cap to a comic book writer from Bama...

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts