A's C Stephen Vogt overjoyed after hitting home run in his final MLB at-bat

Stephen Vogt announced in September that he was retiring from baseball after 10 MLB seasons.

On Wednesday, the Oakland A's catcher went out in style. Before the first plate appearance of his final MLB game, Vogt was introduced at home by his three children.

Check out his smile when he hears his kids over the PA system.

In his final MLB game, Stephen Vogt's kids announced his name as he came up to bat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxtLvtHXVY — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2022

He capped the day with another at-bat to remember. The first offering of the seventh inning from Angels reliever Zack Weiss was a 94 mph fastball over the heart of the plate. Vogt swung big and caught all of it, depositing the ball over right field wall for a solo home run.

Again, check out his reaction. That's pure joy more apt for a Little Leaguer than a 37-year-old, 10-season MLB veteran.

How can you not be romantic about baseball? pic.twitter.com/uJbZztRhbM — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 5, 2022

He didn't make another plate appearance. The seventh-inning blast turned out to be the last at-bat of his MLB career. It was also the difference in a 3-2 win for the A's.

It was a fitting bookend for Vogt, whose first career MLB hit was also a home run to almost the exact same part of the ballpark.

Vogt made two All-Star teams and won a World Series last season with the Atlanta Braves. From the look on Vogt's face, Wednesday rated with the best moments of his career.