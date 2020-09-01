More Athletics games postponed following positive COVID-19 test

The Oakland Athletics three-game series against the Seattle Mariners has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution” after a member of the Athletics organization tested positive COVID-19 test over the weekend.

MLB officially announces the entire A's-Mariners three-game series has been postponed. Tuesday and Wednesday were already postponed, now Thursday too "out of an abundance of caution." No new positives on the A's.



Games will be made up with doubleheaders on Sept. 14 and 26. pic.twitter.com/pPXn6YZydL — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) September 1, 2020

The teams were scheduled to play Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Safeco Field in Seattle. The lost games will be made up with doubleheaders on Sept. 14 in Seattle and Sept. 26 in Oakland.

Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros was also postponed after the Athletics confirmed the positive test.





Oakland's traveling party has been self-isolating in Houston in order to conduct further testing and contact tracing. The Athletics are the fifth team to report a positive test during the season, joining the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets. Their respective absences have ranged from four days to two weeks.

On Saturday, all 30 MLB teams played on the same day for the first time since July 26. Sunday was slated to be only the fourth day that has happened all season.

Oakland’s opponent over the weekend, the Houston Astros, did not report any positive tests at the major-league level. They will return to play on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. However, the Astros have had recurring COVID issues at their alternate training site.

Astros shut down alternate site due to positive test

The Astros are also reporting a positive COVID-19 test at their alternate site in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Houston shut the site down on Aug. 22 due to a positive test. Now they've been forced to shut it down again, according to general manager James Click.

James Click tells reporters that their alternate site in Corpus Christi has been shut down because of a positive COVID-19 test, this the second time they've shut down from positive test. — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) August 30, 2020

Click says the Astros after having conversations with MLB about potentially moving the training site to Minute Maid Park. That would present a new challenge, since the major league and minor league rosters would have to be separated.

