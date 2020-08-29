MLB trade deadline tracker: Padres acquire veteran reliever Trevor Rosenthal from Royals





Editor’s note: From now until the MLB trade deadline on August 31, we’ll be recapping the done deals. Come back often to see which teams are going all in.

The San Diego Padres bulked up their bullpen Saturday, completing a trade for Kansas City Royals reliever Trevor Rosenthal.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the trade.

The San Diego Padres are in agreement on a deal to acquire reliever Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City, sources tell ESPN. Arguably the best reliever on the market is headed to the Padres, whose beleaguered bullpen will get a huge boost from a revitalized Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 29, 2020

We’ll have more details on this trade shortly.

A's make deal with division rival Angels

The Oakland Athletics pulled off a surprising trade with a division rival Friday night.

Veteran infielder Tommy La Stella was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Angels will receive utilityman Franklin Barreto.

La Stella, 31, hasn’t developed into the star player many envisioned he would during his prospect days. However, he has carved out a productive role as a part-time player during prior stints with the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs.

Since joining the Angels last season, La Stella has slashed .289/.353/.483 with 20 home runs. He earned his first All-Star selection last season.

La Stella will continue filling a part-time role for the first-place A’s. The Angels, on the other hand, are clearly ready to sell after beginning the season 10-22.

