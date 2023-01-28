Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elena Rybakina to win Australian Open in three-set thriller

(Getty Images)

Aryna Sabalenka fought from a set down to defeat Elena Rybakina and win the Australian Open, her first grand slam title.

In a thrilling battle over two hours and 29 minutes, the 24-year-old from Belarus won 4-6 6-3 6-4 against the Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who was denied a second grand slam title.

In winning her first grand slam final, Sabalenka extended her winning run to 11 matches to start the season, but the fifth seed was forced to come from behind after losing her first set since that run began.

However Sabalenka, who started the year in red-hot form after fixing her serve and addressing her mental approach during the off-season, turned the match around with a powerful display of shot-making from the baseline.

Sabalenka won the match on her fourth Championship point was overwhelmed by emotion as she celebrated her first grand slam title.

More follows