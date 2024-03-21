Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Silence on Konstantin Koltsov's Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'

The former NHL star died of an "apparent suicide" Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE

Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov

Aryna Sabalenka is speaking out for the first time after former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov's shocking death.

The 25-year-old tennis star shared a brief message on her Instagram Story Wednesday, calling the loss an "unthinkable tragedy."

Though the two had been romantically linked since 2021, she revealed, "While we were no longer together, my heart is broken."

Sabalenka ended with a request for supporters. "Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

She wrote the same statement in Belarusian.

Aryna Sabalenka/instagram Aryna Sabalenka's comment on Konstantin Koltsov's death

Koltsov, who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and competed in two Olympics throughout his 18-year career as a professional ice hockey player, died on Monday. He was 42.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that he died by suicide.

Officers were called to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort around 12:39 a.m. local time on Monday to respond to calls about a man who had jumped from a balcony, Miami-Dade police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Authorities added that the department's Homicide Bureau is investigating "the apparent suicide," noting that "no foul play is suspected."

Koltsov was said to be in Miami to support Sabalenka's appearance in the Miami Open, which began on Sunday.

Aryna Sabalenka Instagram Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov

Months before his death, Sabalenka documented a joyful 2023 for her and Koltsov via an Instagram Reel.

In the December video montage set to Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us," Koltsov and Sabalenka are seen sharing a kiss while enjoying a hockey game. He also takes a stroll with a toddler and indulges in a few silly moments with Sabalenka.

It's not clear when he and Sabalenka ended their relationship.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



