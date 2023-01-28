Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina in three sets to win Australian Open title

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has won the Australian Open, her first grand slam singles title, after beating Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in three well-matched, high-quality sets of hard hitting at Melbourne Park.

Rybakina, the 22nd seed and reigning Wimbledon champion, landed the first set despite handing back an early break, but took charge from four-all amid some occasionally brutal, though often misdirected, swipes from her fifth-seeded opponent.

The momentum swung wildly in the second, however, as Sabalenka found her range more consistently. Her power started to tell, and she took it 6-3 at the third time of asking with an ace down the middle.

In the third set, Sabalenka brought up the first break point at 2-2 but Rybakina managed to hold. Two more went begging in pivotal, punishing exchanges at 3-3 but the Belarusian broke through with the third. A difficult hold was eventually confirmed with her 16th ace to make it 5-3, and after double-faulting at her first championship point and giving up a second and third, she served out at the fourth time of asking to seal an emotional victory.

Tumaini Carayol’s report from Melbourne Park will follow shortly