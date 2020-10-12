Aryananda Babu emerges as winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020

Aryananda Babu from Kerala was announced as the winner of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs on Sunday. She was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with the trophy. Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively, writes The Indian Express.

The finale, judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik had Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda as special guests. Divya Khosla Kumar and Darshan Raval also made an appearance to promote their new song 'Teri Aankhon Mein.'

Indian Express says that even though Aryananda cannot speak Hindi, she has consistently given stellar performances throughout the show.

Here is Aryananda accepting the trophy

"This is honestly a dream come true for me! The entire journey has been a great learning experience, and I am immensely grateful to the mentors and judges who have constantly supported and helped me understand my potential as a singer. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and most importantly the relations that I have built with the judges and jury members for life. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent," said Aryananda in a statement.

The finale saw performances from the seven finalists, as well as the judges.

Also See: Divya Khosla Kumar reunites with Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru on musical video Teri Aankhon Mein

Salman Khan to resume filming for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from 2 October

Siddharth to star in Hindi thriller web series Escaype Live; production will begin this month

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.