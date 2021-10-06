Arvind Trivedi, best known as Raavana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, passes away aged 82

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for his pivotal role of Raavana in the mythological series Ramayan passed away on late night Tuesday, 5 October. The 82-year-old actor died following a heart attack.

According to Deccan Herald, Trivedi was not keeping well for some time and was also suffering from old-age-related issues that made him unable to walk.

Minutes after the news spread across social media, Trivedi's Ramayan co-star Sunil Lahiri who played Lakshman in the show took to his Twitter account and shared an image of the late actor with a post.

"I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well-wisher and gentleman," Lahiri's post read.

Along with Lahir, other actors like Dipika Chikhlia (Sita), Arun Govil (Ram) among others expressed their feelings after the actor's demise.

While Chikhlia paid tribute to Trivedi calling him a "fine human being", Govil called him a "noble, religious, simple natured person" who was also a dear friend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the Ramayan actor in a condolence tweet and said: "We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service."

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ " Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, an ABP report quoted the late actor's nephew Kaustubh Trivedi stating that his uncle's health deteriorated over the past three years. He was also admitted to the hospital a couple of times.

Story continues

Giving further details, his nephew asserted that Trivedi came back from the hospital only last month. On Tuesday night, the actor suffered a heart attack at around 9:30 pm at his Kandivali residence in Mumbai. Additionally, Trivedi's last rites will be performed today at around 8:00 am, his nephew said.

For the unversed, Trivedi was a popular Gujarati film actor and an ex-parliamentarian. In the year 1991, he was elected for Lok Sabha from Sabarkantha seat from the BJP side. Along with Ramayan, the actor also played a significant role in Vikram Aur Betaal. He also featured in as many as 300 films including many in Hindi and Gujarati.

Also See: Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum movie review: A well-intentioned but middling social drama

Hong Kong filmmakers weigh in on state's censorship rules, culture clampdown

Britney Spears returns to Instagram a week after deactivating account: 'Couldn't stay away'

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.