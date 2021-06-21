Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Amritsar's Golden Temple

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal at Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

While Kejriwal was seen adhering to COVID protocols, some people were spotted flouting the norms of wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

The AAP chief, who was accompanied by other party leaders, also received 'kadha prasad' from the gurudwara authorities.

Earlier today, Kejriwal, ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, announced that the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community.

"Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. It is the right of the Sikh community. The face of the Chief Minister will be discussed later, but whosoever he will be, Punjab will be proud of that person," Kejriwal told reporters here.

In a boost to the AAP in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections, former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Monday joined the outfit in presence of Kejriwal in Amritsar.

Singh was part of the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident in Punjab.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)