Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP National Convenor for third consecutive term

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP National Convenor for third consecutive time [File Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday elected as the party's National Convenor for the third consecutive term

In the National Executive meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party held today, Kejriwal's name was approved as the party convenor.

It is pertinent to note that in April 2016, Kejriwal was elected as the National Convenor of the party for the second time. In his second term as national convenor, he served for 3 years. But in view of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020, Arvind Kejriwal's tenure was extended till 2020.

In 2020, due to COVID-19, the meeting of the National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party could not be held.

In the meeting of the National Council held in January 2021, the party's constitution was amended. In this amendment, the tenure of the National Convenor was increased from 3 years to 5 years. The amendment made at that time was the compulsion to appoint the National Convenor upto two terms was abolished.

It is to be noted that the 34 members of the National Executive have the power to elect the National Convenor of the party. Aam Aadmi Party's National Council meeting was held on September 11 i.e. on the previous day, in which the National Executive consisting of 34 members approved Kejriwal's election as the party's national convenor.

This national executive re-elected Arvind Kejriwal as the National Convenor today morning. Now Arvind Kejriwal will be the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party for the next 5 years.

At this meeting of the National Executive, the party's National Secretary and the National Treasurer were also elected. While Pankaj Gupta was re-elected as the National Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party, ND Gupta was re-elected for the post of the party's National Treasurer. (ANI)