Delhi's Covid Spike Because Of Pollution, Should Reduce In 7-10 Days: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that pollution was one of the biggest reasons behind the increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and the situation should come under control in 7-10 days. The national capital recorded 7,053 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday.

104 more fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded on Thursday, pushing the Covid death toll in Delhi to 7,332.

“Covid-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days. We are considering taking several steps in the coming week,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Attributing the surge to pollution, the Chief Minister said that Delhi had contained the number of cases, but after pollution increased, the number of cases also rose.

Doctors say PM2.5 pollutants, fine particles found in high concentration in Delhi’s air, can break the nasal passage barrier, according to Reuters. They can also weaken the inner lining of lungs and facilitate the spread of coronavirus infection.

Centre, according to the report, has asked Delhi to prepare resources to handle cases of up to 15,000 a day during the winter season, when pollution peaks.

Experts had told HuffPost India that while pollution and winter have contributed to the rising number of cases, there are other reasons — an increase in commercial activities and slackening of guard on the part of the people.

Delhi has consistently seen over 5,000 new cases since 28 October, with the spike crossing 6,000 cases last week.

Reuters also reported that as the cases increased, hospitals ran out of intensive care beds and even normal Covid beds were getting occupied fast.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the AAP government to reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients in 33 private hospitals. An official told PTI that over 1,000 more ICU beds will be available for Covid patients in the national capital following the high court order.

(With PTI and Reuters inputs)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost India and has been updated.