Arvig Launches WiFi 6 Network-Wide

PERHAM, Minn., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has successfully completed an equipment upgrade that makes its network fully compatible with WiFi 6, the latest generation of mobile connectivity.



WiFi 6—which uses the updated 802.11ax standard—targets an increase in throughput of as much as 40 percent for supported wireless devices and is backwards compatible with previous generations.

Additionally, the standard allows for as much as a four-fold increase in wireless performance in dense environments—settings such as apartment buildings, airports and stadiums. WiFi 6 is expected to offer improvements in not only signal range and reliability, but also increase network efficiency and extended battery life for supported IoT devices.

WiFi 6 comes at a time of rapid technological expansion, both in the adoption of mobile devices, and the development of the Internet of Things (IoT). According to a whitepaper from cloud service and software developer Calix, it is anticipated that, by 2023, there will be 5 billion connected devices in North America—that’s 13 devices per person, up from eight in 2018.

“This is a very important upgrade to the Arvig network for many reasons,” says Shaun Carlson, Director of Research & Development and Continuous Innovation at Arvig. “Our network now carries new and improved wireless technology that will offer a much better user experience from end to end. As the demand on WiFi increases, this upgrade ensures that our wireless network can offer better speeds, greater range and improved reliability.”

Each new generation of WiFi has brought improvements in speed, throughput and reliability, but WiFi 6 takes upgrades a step further, as it introduces a locally controlled and optimized WiFi network with real-time optimization supported by cloud-based machine learning algorithms to provide the best WiFi performance for the user.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services. Arvig maintains more than 14,500 miles of fiber throughout Minnesota. For more information, visit arvig.com.

