Aruze Gaming and Galaxy Gaming Partner to Launch Bonus Craps™ on Roll To Win Craps™

Galaxy Gaming, Inc.

Roll To Win Craps™

Roll To Win Craps™ by Aruze Gaming

LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) and Aruze Gaming America, Inc. announced that the most popular craps side wager in the world, Bonus Craps™, is now available on the ground-breaking semi-autonomous craps game, Roll To Win Craps™.



The well-loved Galaxy Gaming’s Bonus Craps bets consist of a set of three independent proposition wagers, ALL SMALL, ALL TALL, and MAKE’EM ALL, that seamlessly integrate with Aruze Gaming’s Roll To Win Craps. Utilizing the same footprint as a traditional craps table, Roll To Win Craps, allows players to shoot real dice across a 12-foot LED playing field screen, with bright LED panels displaying amazing graphics and eye-catching animations.

“Our priority is making sure we continue to thrill players with our content; however they may play,” said Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “Partnering with Aruze to add Bonus Craps to the popular Roll To Win Craps product is a perfect example of this.”

“Today, drawing in new players and keeping them engaged requires a portfolio of games that offer new experiences and the combination of Bonus Craps with Roll To Win Craps does just that,” said Rob Ziems, President, Aruze Gaming. “We are excited to provide our customers and their players this enticing Craps combination.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Aruze Gaming America, Inc.

Aruze Gaming is the leading developer of high-quality, well designed, innovative, and engaging gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market. Utilizing the latest technologies and designs, executed specifically with the player in mind, Aruze delivers on the promises of fun, innovation, and quality. Aruze’s hybrid-style table games provide innovative takes on traditional favorites, such as Roll To Win Craps, and Go Go Claw. Founded in 1969, Aruze is committed to providing exceptional services, high-performing slot themes and gambling solutions for its customers and partners. Operating in nearly 40 countries, the company is licensed in more than 190 gaming jurisdictions. For further information, visit the company’s website at www.aruzegaming.com

Story continues

Contact:

Media: Phylicia Middleton (702) 936-5216

Investors: Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24f2c93e-b5bf-429b-8572-1d1e2d8b097e



