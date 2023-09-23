Arundell scores 5 tries in England romp against Chile at the Rugby World Cup

  • England's Henry Arundell passes the ball past Chile's Francisco Urroz during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    1/7

    Rugby RWC England Chile

    England's Henry Arundell passes the ball past Chile's Francisco Urroz during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Chile's Matias Dittus during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    2/7

    Rugby RWC England Chile

    England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Chile's Matias Dittus during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Chile's Alfonso Escobar during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    3/7

    Rugby RWC England Chile

    England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Chile's Alfonso Escobar during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • England's Marcus Smith dives with the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
    4/7

    Rugby RWC England Chile

    England's Marcus Smith dives with the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • England's Henry Arundell scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
    5/7

    Rugby RWC England Chile

    England's Henry Arundell scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • England's Henry Arundell, right, celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
    6/7

    Rugby RWC England Chile

    England's Henry Arundell, right, celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • England's Henry Arundell scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    7/7

    APTOPIX Rugby RWC England Chile

    England's Henry Arundell scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Henry Arundell passes the ball past Chile's Francisco Urroz during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Chile's Matias Dittus during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Chile's Alfonso Escobar during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
England's Marcus Smith dives with the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
England's Henry Arundell scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
England's Henry Arundell, right, celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
England's Henry Arundell scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·1 min read

LILLE, France (AP) — Winger Henry Arundell scored a record-tying five tries for England in his Rugby World Cup debut as debutant Chile was sliced apart 71-0 on Saturday.

England's highest score in 20 years featured 11 tries, eight of them converted by captain Owen Farrell, who closed to within one point of Jonny Wilkinson's England all-time points record of 1,179.

Criticized for the poor quality of its game at the Rugby World Cup, England excited with flair and clinical finishing for a third straight win in Pool D and all but secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

England finishes pool play against Samoa in two weeks.

England’s approach to the match against the lowest-ranked team in the tournament was to put away the boot and run at the Chileans. The passes flowed freely on a sunny afternoon, with England players resorting to kicking only to create attacks and tries.

Arundell became the fourth player in England's history to score five tries in a game, and the first since Josh Lewsey at the 2003 Rugby World Cup against Uruguay.

Marcus Smith, at fullback for the first time, scored two, as did hooker Theo Dan from lineout mauls. Prop Bevan Rodd and flanker Jack Willis also touched down.

Farrell convinced in his return at flyhalf in a much-changed England side. He missed a couple of conversions in the first half but tallied 16 points in his first tournament appearance after a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle last month.

Farrell was one of 12 changes to the starting XV that defeated Japan last weekend.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby