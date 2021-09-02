Aruna Tanwar at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Taekwondo Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Quarterfinal Match

Team Latestly
·1 min read

Aruna Tanwar will face Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the quarterfinals of Women's K44-49kg event of Taekwondo at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The match has a tentative start time of 09:00 AM IST and is live stream expected to be telecasted live on DD Sports and Eurosport with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. Check live score.

