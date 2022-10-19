Artwork unveiled at peak of Shropshire beauty spot

A new piece of artwork has been installed at the peak of a hill in a Shropshire beauty spot.

The Sky Begins At My Feet has been designed to celebrate local heroes and lies at the top of the Wrekin.

It was created by the Wellington Arts Collective and features clay tiles placed around the existing summit marker structures.

The piece was commissioned as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee legacy.

It features seven portraits by artist Sharon Griffin, to represent the diversity and heritage of the people who live and work in Telford, the council has said.

Smaller tiles that were made by schoolchildren and community groups were also included in the artwork.

"These pieces are enhancing the natural and physical features of the Wrekin using natural features that fit within the setting," said councillor Carolyn Healy.

She added: "The theme of celebrating our local heroes and heroines with their untold stories runs through so much of our work."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk