Arturo Vidal joins Brazil's Flamengo on a free transfer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Chile international Arturo Vidal has joined Brazilian club Flamengo on a free transfer after two seasons at Inter Milan.

“Today a dream I had all my life comes true. Now I am Mengão,” Vidal posted on Instagram, making a reference to Flamengo’s nickname.

Vidal attended Flamengo’s 2-0 home win Wednesday against Atletico Mineiro, which put the Rio de Janeiro club through to the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Cup. Uruguay international Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored both goals. Mineiro had won the first leg 2-1.

Brazilian media said the 35-year-old midfielder's contract with Flamengo will run until December of next year.

Vidal started his professional career for Chilean giants Colo Colo in 2005. Two years later, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen. He left for Juventus in 2011, joined Bayern Munich in 2015 and signed for Barcelona in 2018.

He has won league titles in Italy (4), Germany (3) and Spain (1).

Vidal lifted Copa America trophies with Chile in 2015 and '16, and played for the national team at World Cups in 2010 and '14

Flamengo is ninth in the Brazilian championship with 21 points after 16 matches, nine points behind league-leading Palmeiras.

In August, Flamengo will play local rival Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

___

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press