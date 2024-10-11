Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: How to watch the light heavyweight championship, full fight card and more

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will fight on Saturday, October 12 to win the undisputed light heavyweight title. (Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will face off on Saturday, Oct. 12 for the undisputed light heavyweight boxing title in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Originally, the two men were scheduled to fight in June, but the match was postponed after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus which required knee surgery. The undercard includes two other title fights: Jai Opetaia will defend his IBF cruiserweight title against Jack Massey, and WBC featherweight Skye Nicolson will fight against Raven Chapman. Here's how to watch the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight on Saturday, plus a rundown of the full fight card.

How to watch the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol light heavyweight title fight:

Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol ESPN+ $12 at ESPN+

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Start time: event begins at 2 p.m. ET

Fight time (approximate): main card fights begin at 6 p.m. ET

Location: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TV channel/streaming: ESPN+, DAZN (prelim fights), VPN

When is the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight?

Beterbiev and Bivol will fight this Saturday, Oct. 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their fight begins around 6 p.m ET.

What channel is the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight on?

The fight between Beterbiev and Bivol will be available in the US on ESPN+. ESPN+ subscribers will be able to access the fight using their regular subscription ($11.99/month) with no addition pay-per-view fees. The downside? you can't watch the prelims on ESPN+. For those, you'll need access to DAZN.

You can watch the early prelim fights at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, (requires a separate subscription starting at $19.99/month). The complete fight card including the main event will also be available on DAZN for viewers outside the U.S.

Where to watch the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight:

Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight card: