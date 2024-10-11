Advertisement
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: How to watch the light heavyweight championship, full fight card and more

liz kocan
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Artur Beterbiev (left) and Dmitry Bivol ( right) at the end of a press conference on September 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will fight on Saturday, October 12 to win the undisputed light heavyweight title. (Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will face off on Saturday, Oct. 12 for the undisputed light heavyweight boxing title in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Originally, the two men were scheduled to fight in June, but the match was postponed after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus which required knee surgery. The undercard includes two other title fights: Jai Opetaia will defend his IBF cruiserweight title against Jack Massey, and WBC featherweight Skye Nicolson will fight against Raven Chapman. Here's how to watch the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight on Saturday, plus a rundown of the full fight card.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Start time: event begins at 2 p.m. ET

Fight time (approximate): main card fights begin at 6 p.m. ET

Location: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TV channel/streaming: ESPN+, DAZN (prelim fights), VPN

Beterbiev and Bivol will fight this Saturday, Oct. 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their fight begins around 6 p.m ET.

The fight between Beterbiev and Bivol will be available in the US on ESPN+. ESPN+ subscribers will be able to access the fight using their regular subscription ($11.99/month) with no addition pay-per-view fees. The downside? you can't watch the prelims on ESPN+. For those, you'll need access to DAZN.

You can watch the early prelim fights at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, (requires a separate subscription starting at $19.99/month). The complete fight card including the main event will also be available on DAZN for viewers outside the U.S.

ESPN+

Watch Beterbiev vs. Bivol

ESPN+

With an active ESPN+ subscription – through a standalone plan, add-on, or Disney Bundle plan – you can watch select Top Rank boxing matches like the one this weekend, and purchase select PPV events.  

$12 at ESPN+
(Dazn)

Watch the prelims of the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight

Dazn

The Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight undercard will be available to DAZN subscribers worldwide. A monthly subscription to DAZN is $19.99 with an annual plan and includes access to over 150+ fights per year.

$20 at DAZN

  • Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol; For the IBF, WBC, WBO and WBA light heavyweight titles

  • Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta; Middleweight

  • Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke; For Wardley's British heavyweight title

  • Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey; For Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title

  • Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron; Light heavyweight

  • Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman; For Nicolson's WBC women's featherweight title

  • Mohammaed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez; Lightweight