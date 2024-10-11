Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: How to watch the light heavyweight championship, full fight card and more
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will face off on Saturday, Oct. 12 for the undisputed light heavyweight boxing title in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Originally, the two men were scheduled to fight in June, but the match was postponed after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus which required knee surgery. The undercard includes two other title fights: Jai Opetaia will defend his IBF cruiserweight title against Jack Massey, and WBC featherweight Skye Nicolson will fight against Raven Chapman. Here's how to watch the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight on Saturday, plus a rundown of the full fight card.
How to watch the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol light heavyweight title fight:
Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol
ESPN+
Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
Start time: event begins at 2 p.m. ET
Fight time (approximate): main card fights begin at 6 p.m. ET
Location: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TV channel/streaming: ESPN+, DAZN (prelim fights), VPN
When is the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight?
Beterbiev and Bivol will fight this Saturday, Oct. 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their fight begins around 6 p.m ET.
What channel is the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight on?
The fight between Beterbiev and Bivol will be available in the US on ESPN+. ESPN+ subscribers will be able to access the fight using their regular subscription ($11.99/month) with no addition pay-per-view fees. The downside? you can't watch the prelims on ESPN+. For those, you'll need access to DAZN.
You can watch the early prelim fights at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, (requires a separate subscription starting at $19.99/month). The complete fight card including the main event will also be available on DAZN for viewers outside the U.S.
Where to watch the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight:
With an active ESPN+ subscription – through a standalone plan, add-on, or Disney Bundle plan – you can watch select Top Rank boxing matches like the one this weekend, and purchase select PPV events.
The Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight undercard will be available to DAZN subscribers worldwide. A monthly subscription to DAZN is $19.99 with an annual plan and includes access to over 150+ fights per year.
Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight card:
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol; For the IBF, WBC, WBO and WBA light heavyweight titles
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta; Middleweight
Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke; For Wardley's British heavyweight title
Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey; For Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title
Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron; Light heavyweight
Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman; For Nicolson's WBC women's featherweight title
Mohammaed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez; Lightweight