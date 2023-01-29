Artur Beterbiev ends brawl vs. Anthony Yarde with 19th-straight KO, calls out Dmitry Bivol

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·5 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Artur Beterbiev (L) and Anthony Yarde (R) exchange punches during their WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight Championship fight at OVO Arena Wembley on January 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde went to-to-toe Saturday in a war. (Photo by Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

There are few, if any, boxers in the light heavyweight division who could survive a prolonged firefight with unified champion Artur Beterbiev. Anthony Yarde gave it an admirable shot on Saturday at Wembley Arena in London, but still couldn’t make it out of the eighth round.

Yarde punched back at many of the critics of this fight with an exceptional performance. He cut Beterbiev on the left eye, landed a series of hard left hands, was leading on two of the three scorecards and was still stopped at 2:01 of the eighth round.

Beterbiev dropped Yarde in the eighth for the fight’s first knockdown with a combination that began with a blistering right. Yarde got up on shaky legs and took two or three more punches before his corner wisely asked referee Steve Gray to stop it.

That’s what is going to happen when you go toe-to-toe with Beterbiev. He improved to 19-0 with the win by scoring his 19th knockout. He’s hittable, and thus beatable, but it’s going to take a different kind of strategy to pull that off than Yarde employed.

“That was one of the great light heavyweight battles I’ve had the privilege of watching,” Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said. “Artur Beterbiev is a true master of his craft. I favor him over anyone in the division.”

The good news for boxing fans is that the guy who has the best chance is, like Beterbiev, an undefeated Russian who holds a light heavyweight world title belt. Dmitry Bivol, who defeated Canelo Alvarez last year en route to nearly sweeping the Fighter of the Year honors, has the style that could beat Beterbiev.

That the fight, if it occurs, would be for the undisputed light heavyweight title makes it that much better.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Artur Beterbiev celebrates after defeating Anthony Yarde during their WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight Championship fight at OVO Arena Wembley on January 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Artur Beterbiev celebrates after defeating Anthony Yarde during their WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight Championship fight at OVO Arena Wembley on January 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Bivol is 21-0 with 11 knockouts. He’s a sharp puncher but he’s not going to scare many with his power. But he’s great at creating angles, controlling the distance and picking apart a guy who, like Beterbiev, is more often than not looking for the home run shot.

It’s usually not a good idea for a boxer, no matter how good, to be willing to take two to land one, but one of the things that makes Beterbiev great is that he can do that if needed. He has both soul-stealing punching power and a granite chin that allows him to pull that off.

Yarde felt he had to make it a firefight in order to win, and he largely pulled off the strategy. But there were no subtleties defensively to his game, and when he was there attacking Beterbiev, he was creating openings for his Russian adversary to exploit.

The problem for Yarde is that Beterbiev landed nearly half of his power shots, according to CompuBox. He connected on 84 of 181 power punches, a 46% connect rate. When one hits as hard as Beterbiev does, that usually makes it a wrap.

The secret to beating Beterbiev will be to exploit his defensive deficiencies without allowing him to counter a lot.

That’s something that Bivol has that Yarde and previous opponents like Joe Smith did not. Perhaps not since Beterbiev defeat Oleksandr Gvozdyk in 2019 has he faced an opponent with that combination of skills.

He was not shocked that Yarde tried to attack him, thanks to an elite corner headlined by Marc Ramsey, John Scully and Russ Anber.

“Every fight is different,” he said. “Different feelings, different preparations. I can’t say I did a bad fight, but if I do it again, I want to do better.”

He’ll need to be better in order to defeat Bivol, frankly. Now, Bivol is in an enviable position because he has the possibility of a rematch with Alvarez, the big-money man in the sport, or the bout for the undisputed title with Beterbiev.

It’s hard to imagine a fight between a pair of Russians who speak little English doing much business pay-per-view wise in the U.S., so that might mean in order for it to happen, it goes to ESPN, where Beterbiev fights under the Top Rank banner.

That could help a potential Alvarez-Bivol match in an odd sort of way, given the exposure of an undisputed title fight with Beterbiev on ESPN would make Bivol a bigger name heading into a theoretical rematch with Alvarez.

That’s a concern for down the line, though. On Saturday, Beterbiev (and Yarde, to be fair) proved that the light heavyweight division is alive and well.

Best of all, its best may be yet to come. Beterbiev is the furthest thing from a trash talker there is, but he said the three words all should want to hear coming off such a great fight: “I want Bivol.”

Latest Stories

  • UFC 287: Israel Adesanya to face Alex Pereira in middleweight title rematch April 8

    Pereira shocked Adesanya last year for the UFC middleweight belt.

  • Anthony Yarde fails in world title bid after losing thriller to Artur Beterbiev

    The Londoner was stopped in the eighth round by the Montreal-based Russian

  • Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in 'deliberate' strike on hospital

    There was no immediate response to the allegations from Ukraine. The alleged strike hit a hospital in the Russian-held settlement of Novoaidar and was carried out using a U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launch system, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of frequent war crimes in the conflict in which thousands of civilians have been killed and cities and towns pounded by artillery and air strikes.

  • Canadian soldier facing formal sex charge following private prosecution hearing brought by another soldier

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A Canadian Forces soldier is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and forcible confinement following a hearing on a private prosecution held before an Ontario court Friday, according to a lawyer involved in the case. A justice of the peace issued an arrest warrant for Cpl. Oleksii Silin to face charges stemming from an alleged May 2018 sexual assault aga

  • Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury share heated words after intense first faceoff

    Jake Paul and Tommy Fury got up close and personal for the first time ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a

  • Canada's Mark Arendz claims 4th career Para nordic world title

    Canada's Mark Arendz is back in a familiar place — atop the podium at the Para nordic world championships. The Hartsville, P.E.I., native won gold in the 10-kilometre standing biathlon on Wednesday in Oestersund, Sweden, with a time of 27 minutes 56.2 seconds. It's the fourth gold medal at worlds of the 32-year-old Arendz's career, and his 16th overall podium appearance. He is also the owner of 12 Paralympic medals. Arendz was the lone competitor to shoot a perfect 20-for-20 on the range. He pre

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell