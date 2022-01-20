The ArtsCenter could have another new home in Carrboro. Why the plan has changed.

Tammy Grubb
·5 min read

A deal to keep the arts in downtown Carrboro for many more decades could replace plans for a new ArtsCenter on Jones Ferry Road.

The ArtsCenter, now located in outdated space at 300 E. Main St., has a building at 400 Roberson St. under contract and plans to submit a special-use permit application to the town next week, executive director Dan Mayer told The News & Observer in an interview Wednesday.

The site is behind a public parking lot at the corner of Main and Roberson streets and the Libba Cotten Bikeway, which skirts the northeastern property line.

“It’s more space than we would have had on Jones Ferry Road, and it’s more accessible,” Mayer said. “It won’t be a designed building, but we’ve engaged an architect and he’s started doing drawings. I think it will really be a great, new home for The ArtsCenter.”

However, Mayer won’t see the new project to completion, because he is leaving Jan. 31 for a new job at the Chapman Cultural Center in South Carolina. Deputy Director Mark Bettger will be interim director until the board hires a permanent replacement.

It’s time to seek new opportunities now that The ArtsCenter is “set up for success,” Mayer said. He cited its firm financial footing despite COVID-19 restrictions, an ongoing fundraising campaign, and Bettger’s ability to steer the course.

“This opportunity was presented, and I thought it was the right time to bring in some new leadership at The ArtsCenter and let them finish this project and carry forth the strengths that we’ve really developed over the last couple of years,” Mayer said.

The nonprofit ArtsCenter has offered arts classes, camps and performances out of this former Piggly Wiggly store in Carrboro for more than 40 years.
The nonprofit ArtsCenter has offered arts classes, camps and performances out of this former Piggly Wiggly store in Carrboro for more than 40 years.

Similar cost, more program space

The one-story Yaggy Building on Roberson Street is less than a five-minute walk from the current ArtsCenter, which has operated out of a former Piggly Wiggly grocery store since the 1980s. Main Street Partners LLC has been redeveloping the surrounding strip mall at 300 E. Main St., which also is home to the Cat’s Cradle, Vencino Brewing Co. and Amante Gourmet Pizza.

On Roberson Street, the ArtsCenter would own the roughly 17,500-square-foot Yaggy Building, two acres and 87 parking spaces.

It would be slightly smaller than the current building but replace an even smaller building approved for 315 Jones Ferry Road, about a mile west of the current site. The nonprofit is continuing to pay installments on the land while considering its options, Mayer said.

The ArtsCenter&#x002019;s early plans for 400 Roberson St. include a 118-seat performance theater, a larger ceramics studio, gallery and walled outdoor space, a painting center, performance space and writer&#x002019;s studio, and adult and youth maker spaces.
The ArtsCenter’s early plans for 400 Roberson St. include a 118-seat performance theater, a larger ceramics studio, gallery and walled outdoor space, a painting center, performance space and writer’s studio, and adult and youth maker spaces.

Rough plans for Roberson Street include a 118-seat performance theater, a larger ceramics studio, gallery and walled outdoor space, a painting center, performance space and writer’s studio, and adult and youth maker spaces, including an “Alchemy Lab” for audio-video projects and a “FabLab” for working with textiles, said ArtsCenter board President Michael Frisch and architect David Gange.

The project also would install a sprinkler system and give the exterior a facelift.

“You’re getting about 4,000 more square feet in this building,” Gange said. “In the Jones Ferry one, the performance space had dropped off due to budget, so we’ll have that back.”

The renovation could cost between $6 million and $7 million, an amount already budgeted for the Jones Ferry Road construction, Mayer said. The ArtsCenter has $3 million so far from its capital campaign, he said.

But the new building won’t have the same physical challenges as the Jones Ferry Road site, which required working with steep slopes, an Orange Water Sewer Authority easement, and a stream buffer covering half the land. The council approved plans for the 12,600 square foot, two-story building with 38 parking spaces last year after waiving one of the town’s three local stormwater requirements.

This time, they could seek an expedited town review, since the building’s exterior isn’t going to change significantly, Frisch said. The site is zoned for general business, which includes a range of uses but with limited nighttime hours to reduce effects on nearby homes.

A preliminary rendering of The ArtsCenter&#x002019;s proposed new home is seen from the right of way of Sweet Bay Place in downtown Carrboro. Plans for the new arts center could be submitted in late January 2022.
A preliminary rendering of The ArtsCenter’s proposed new home is seen from the right of way of Sweet Bay Place in downtown Carrboro. Plans for the new arts center could be submitted in late January 2022.

Roberson Street library, changes

The idea for the Roberson Street site developed quickly when they were approached by representatives of The Yaggy Corp., which owns the building, ArtsCenter officials said. The previous tenant, UNC’s IT and finance operations, moved out in September.

The location is great for a number of reasons, including the additional parking and the proximity to downtown restaurants and shops, Frisch said. Buses bringing children to The ArtsCenter will be able to pull right up to the sidewalk, he said.

It’s also going to be within walking distance of 203 South Greensboro, the town’s joint project with Orange County to build the new Southern Branch Library, along with space for town parks, recreation and cultural resource programs, a Teen Center, Virtual Justice Center, the Orange County Skills Development Center, community radio station WCOM, and a parking deck.

The will mean big changes for Roberson Street in the next two years, Mayer said.

“It’s an alley almost now. It’s a cut through. It’s not a street with its own identity,” he said. “Once the library goes in, once we go in, all of sudden, it won’t be just the back of our main street. I think it will eventually acquire its own identity.”

The main entrance to the Southern Branch Library would be located off Roberson Street near Open Eye Cafe in downtown Carrboro. The building at 203 S. Greensboro St. also would house town offices and a host of other programs and services.
The main entrance to the Southern Branch Library would be located off Roberson Street near Open Eye Cafe in downtown Carrboro. The building at 203 S. Greensboro St. also would house town offices and a host of other programs and services.

The ArtsCenter had sought to be a part of the 203 South Greensboro project but changed course in 2018. Now, there will be many more opportunities to collaborate, Frisch said.

“I know there are some folks that are disappointed that we’ll be leaving Jones Ferry, because they were seeing (us as) sort of the anchor tenant on that part of town,” he said.

“I do know when we talked to business owners in town, they would have much preferred us to be in town so that people can walk from a restaurant to a performance or an evening class or pick up your kids and go to dinner,” he said.

The Orange Report

Calling Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough readers! We've launched The Orange Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Orange County published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Orange-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "Chapel Hill Carrboro Chat."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Bo Horvat scor

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was on his way home, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium to conclude Day 1 of the tournament. But the No. 1-ranked player in men's tennis had to be deported from Australia after three Federal Court

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o