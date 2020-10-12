Arts venues react to ‘lifeline’ of funding from Government

Cultural organisations which have received funding as part of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) have expressed their gratitude at the financial lifeline they have been given.

More than 1,300 arts and cultural organisations will receive a share of the £257 million, as a list of those that applied for grants under £1 million in the first round of the CRF were announced on Monday.

Arts Council England will distribute the funding on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Here is what some of the recipients have said:

– The manager of The Clapham Grand, which received £300,000, said they were “hungry to make the business a success”.

Ally Wolf said: “We would like to thank The Arts Council and the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport for their continued support, without which we would have most likely had to close by now.

“We would also like to thank The Music Venue Trust and The Night Time Industries Association for their incredible and invaluable advice and support throughout this Covid-19 era.

“More them anything we’d like to thank our audiences who have shown us huge support since we had to close during lockdown – with their donations to our Crowdfunder, and their faith in our ability to host safe, physically distanced shows by coming back to us now that we are reopening.

“Also, a huge thanks to our staff and the performers who have worked incredibly hard in this challenging time to make sure we keep this dream of a venue alive.

“Without people you are nothing and more than ever is this true. We will now concentrate all our efforts on making sure we make The Clapham Grand the best possible venue we can, a home for everyone to come and be entertained, escape reality and leave laughing – having made memories, friendships and experiences to last lifetimes.

“We are incredibly lucky to have been given this lifeline and are incredibly happy – but more than anything we are hungry to make the business a success.

“The Grand plays a huge part in London’s hospitality ecosystem with over 400 events a year and over 100,000 customers. We employ up to 60 people including freelancers, who look to The Grand to make a living and be part of an inspiring, mutually supportive community.

“We, like other venues across the country, also play an important role in the pipeline for new UK talent.”

– The Young Vic Theatre, awarded £961,455, echoed the sentiment of other venues, describing the grant as a “lifeline”.

A statement from its artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, chair of the board Glenn Earle and its executive director Despina Tsatsas said: “It is no understatement that this grant is a lifeline for the Young Vic, enabling us to remain resilient and deliver new ways of making enriching work for and with our community, while we wait for the time when we can open fully to our audiences once again.

“The support will enable us to continue championing an inclusive sector, where we shape discourse, nurture new artists and talent, and engage audiences from many different backgrounds and experiences.

“The Young Vic is part of an ecosystem of extraordinary theatre-makers who have all been affected by this crisis, many of whom are freelancers, and for whom more must be done.

“We will play our part in assisting this community of people to remain and thrive in this industry to which they are so vital.”

Mr Earle said: “The funds announced today represent a vital step in the Young Vic’s recovery and in the renewal of our world-class sector.

“By investing in art and culture at this critical time, the UK Government has recognised the societal importance and economic contribution of this theatre and the industry as a whole, and for this we are extremely appreciative.”

– The Turbine Theatre has been awarded £90,000.

The theatre’s artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills said: “The events of the last year have been life-changing for those working within the theatre industry.

