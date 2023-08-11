Arts fund revival benefits 59 islanders

The Jersey fund has an annual budget of £100,000

A fund that aims to help Jersey people who lack the means to explore arts, crafts and history beyond the island's shores has reported a significant rise in beneficiaries.

The number of grant recipients of The Rivington Fund has risen from 10 to 59 over the six years to 2022.

The fund has an annual budget of £100,000 and is administered by ArtHouse Jersey.

It said the increase was "delivered by the dual approach of using community group referral alongside media promotion to raise awareness".

The Rivington Fund was established in 2002 through a bequest from art enthusiast William Charles Richmond-Pickering.

Applicants, who must be Jersey residents with a passion for arts, crafts or history, give details of their proposed trips, articulate their motivations, present a realistic budget and commit to sharing their journey to amplify the fund's impact.

Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said: "After many years of very few awards being granted, I am delighted that the relaunch of the fund has proven successful with many more islanders given the opportunity to further their love of the arts, crafts or history through travel."

The Rivington Fund's next application deadline is 1 November via the fund website.

