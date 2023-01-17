Arts Council softens stance on forcing English National Opera to move out of London

It’s a Wonderful Life by the English National Opera - Lloyd Winters

The English National Opera has been granted a reprieve with £11 million of funding, as the Arts Council softens its stance on forcing the company out of London.

Arts Council England announced in 2022 that the English National Opera (ENO) would lose 100 per cent of its £12 million funding unless it moved out of the capital, presenting the choice between relocating and effectively “closing down”, according to critics of the decision.

ENO has now been given £11 million in “emergency funding” to prop up planned productions following crisis talks overseen by the Government, and it is understood that the company may no longer have to uproot entirely.

Stuart Murphy, the ENO chief executive, has said that while the “sword of Damocles” still hangs over the opera company, the Arts Council has “rowed back” from a simple choice between leaving London or losing funding.

Mr Murphy told The Telegraph that talks had moved towards a “dual base” model, which could see ENO technically headquartered outside London, but retaining a strong presence in the capital at its current base of the Coliseum theatre.

Exploring a dual base model

He said: “Since November we have been having regular meetings convened by the DCMS (Department for Digital Culture media and Sport). The first thing we said we needed to do was work out emergency funding, and that has now been agreed.

“There is still this massive sword of Damocles hanging over our head, which is what will happen in 2024. That’s what negotiations will be focused on.

“But the Arts Council has been very clear they do not want to see us go bust, and that is very reassuring.

“They want us to have a base outside London by 2026, with that as our new headquarters. But we are exploring a dual base model. There has been a rowing back to this dual base model.”

The apparent change in approach comes after outcry from the public and politicians, including Nadine Dorries, the former culture minister, and Caroline Dinenage, the arts minister, at the decision to pull funding from ENO.

Story continues

It was stated in November that if the opera company wished to receive further public funding, it would need to move out of London, with up to £17 million to be made available over three years to help with this work.

The Arts Council on Thursday announced an £11 million package of National Lottery funding for ENO to cover costs up until 2024, allowing the company to remain in London to press ahead with planned shows, which will nevertheless be delayed and possibly trimmed down.

It is understood that part of this sum is intended to help ENO begin its move out of London, and future grants will depend on the company’s agreement to establish a base outside the capital, with Mr Murphy explained: “We have had lots and lots of meetings with the Arts Council - they have been very clear that future funding is dependent on us setting up a base outside London.”

No funding would spell the end of subsidised ticket model

But the ENO’s chief executive has said that an arrangement which would see the company have two bases is possible and a fixture of ongoing talks, adding that further financial support may be made available beyond the £17 million proposed by the Arts Council, saying that “this is not a cap”.

Mr Murphy is hopeful that additional backing from the Arts Council could be used to help the opera company settle into a new base, with Manchester proposed as one option, although other locations are being considered.

Concerns were raised that if the ENO continued without public funding through the Arts Council, its model of offering hugely subsided tickets would have to be abandoned to have chance of financial survival.

While the ENO is currently receiving funding - contingent on it moving out of the capital - there remain concerns that moving a large opera organisation to an area of the country with less demand for the artform than London will be a financial disaster, as such a move would likely require more money for ticket subsidies.

Darren Henley, the chief executive of Arts Council England, said that the newly announced £11 million package “will provide the ENO with stability and continuity, while they plan their future”.

He added: “We want to back an exciting programme of work from the ENO in a new home, and make sure it stays part of the brilliant London arts offer, at the Coliseum.”