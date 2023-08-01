Artroniq Berhad (KLSE:ARTRONIQ) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Artroniq Berhad's (KLSE:ARTRONIQ) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.4% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Artroniq Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Artroniq Berhad is:

3.2% = RM1.5m ÷ RM48m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Artroniq Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Artroniq Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Artroniq Berhad grew its net income at a significant rate of 35% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Artroniq Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Artroniq Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Artroniq Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Artroniq Berhad is 37%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 63%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Artroniq Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Artroniq Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Artroniq Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

